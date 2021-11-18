AMORY – The Amory Panthers almost saw another close match slip away on Thursday night but held their ground in getting their second-straight win.
Amory piled up a 4-1 lead early in the second half but saw Lafayette storm back for two goals as they made the 4-3 victory interesting.
“We haven’t had the killer instinct so far, and we have to get to that where when we step on the field, we’re fixing to go tear the other team apart. We just haven’t had that yet, that mentality,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “It needs to come now instead of later because later is too late, especially with as many older players that we’ve got. There’s just got to be more initiative. We’re seeing some guys that can help us in certain situations that are maybe playing in some positions right now that we didn’t expect them to, which is good and that may help us later on down the road. We still have a way to go to get to where we want to be.”
Cayden Smith put the Panthers up 1-0 in the eighth minute, and that led held up until late in the first half when Lafayette tied it up.
Clayton Reese was quick to regain the lead for Amory in the second half, scoring just two minutes in.
Smith added another goal in the 52nd minute with Bryce Helton getting the assist, and Reese’s second goal came just six minutes later to make it 4-1.
“We had several opportunities in the first half and didn’t capitalize on them, including one right before the half on a combo and the goalkeeper and didn’t score,” Clayton said. “I thought Cayden (Smith) stepped up for us today, and right now, he’s going to be our forward. He’s really taken that over. Clayton (Reese) had some good moments at the attacking mid, and our wings, I thought Reed played better in the second half with his services with the ball and Bryce (Helton) made some big plays for us defensively tonight.”
The Dores finished out the game strong, however, scoring off a corner kick in the 62nd minute, and then adding another one in the final five minutes. The Amory defense held on to snag their second-straight win after topping New Hope on Tuesday night.
“They’re not bad, and we told the guys at halftime it was going to take several goals to get ahead of this bunch and make them quit,” Clayton said. “Even when we got up 4-1, they got two goals on the end with a guy coming loose on a corner kick and scoring and they were right there at the end with a couple of opportunities. Landon (Koehn) made a couple of good saves to keep them from scoring the one to tie it up. The fans got their money’s worth out of that game. We had our good moments and not so good moments.”
(G) Lafayette 9, Amory 2
It was a tough night for the Lady Panthers as they dropped a match to one of the top teams in 5A.
“They have won three straight state championships and been in it five out of the last six. Offensively, they are very good, and we knew that was going to be a good test for our defense,” Clayton said. “I thought in the first half, we did a pretty good job of not giving them just a lot of quality scoring opportunities. We pushed another player up out of the midfield in the second half, and they made us pay for it. We lost our pressure from the outside, and they kind of zoned in on it and combo’ed us to death. They had several girls who were really good finishers.”
Emma Pinkerton scored the first goal of the night off a set piece late in the first half, and eighth-grader Mylie Williams added her first career goal in the second half.
“Emma (Pinkerton) made a great shot on that set piece to score first, and then Mylie gets through and was able to get a goal. We have to get some consistency offensively, and I think defensively, we are getting better with them each time,” Clayton said. “It’s hard to look at the score and think that we did, but we put our defense in more one-on-one situations than we have in the last few games. We just have to get better and that’s how you do it is playing good competition. We’re going to have to play teams just as good as Lafayette later on down the road, we hope, if we’re going to make a good run at it.”