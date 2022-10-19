AMORY – It was an expected catfight between these two powerhouses of the 4-3A division.
The Amory Panthers dominated in the first half, scoring on all four of their possessions, and held off Noxubee’s second-half comeback attempt with key plays defensively to secure a 38-22 win on Friday.
“Jatarian (Ware) and his teammates did a really good job of executing in that first half,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “We kept an eye out for how they were going to play, and that helped us decide what we would do offensively. We weren’t as clean offensively in the second half, so we had to go to some other things to close it out.”
Jatarian Ware and Charleston French led a long drive for the Panthers on their first possession of the game. Ware capped off the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Smith, and Dylan Thompson made the extra point to give Amory a lead.
Noxubee moved the chains on its first possession with a string of runs, but a few stops by the Panthers’ defense forced a fourth-down situation. The Tigers went for it and were rewarded a first down after a pass interference penalty was called against Amory.
The Tigers capitalized on the penalty with a 16-yard touchdown completion, gaining an 8-7 lead after the two-point conversion run. Amory responded in the second with a pair of plays by Ware.
After a string of runs by French, Ware punched in a one-yard touchdown run to regain the lead. After a defensive stop, Ware increased the score to 21-8 with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Randle.
Amory’s defense came away with a big turnover, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Dorian Ewings at the 49-yard line. Carries by James Conner and French, plus a pair of completions to Cameron Haynes, set up a five-yard touchdown run by Randle.
Thompson nailed the extra point to give his team a 28-8 lead with a minute left before halftime. An interception by Allen Dobbs gave the Panthers some momentum heading into the locker room.
“We set the standard to not let anyone score on us,” Amory’s Ryan Alsup said. “When they scored on us, we didn’t like that too much, so we knew we had to go out there and step it up to try and shut them down in that first half.”
The Panthers’ defense continued to be a problem for Noxubee as Nathaniel Walker had a tackle for loss, while Conner and Alsup had sacks on the Tigers’ first possession coming out of halftime.
On their next possession with the ball on the 10-yard line, the Tigers broke through with a few completions down the field and eventually scored on a one-yard run, cutting the score to 28-16 late in the third. A fumble on the kick return gave the ball right back to Noxubee at Amory’s 46-yard line.
“Our guys up front were tired, but they leaned on us and kept fighting,” Dampeer said. “Ryan (Alsup) spied the quarterback some and got to him for a few sacks, so that was really good.”
Amory’s defense responded as Alsup made another sack, and Tyree Neely came away with a fumble recovery at the 28-yard line. The drive ended in a turnover on downs for the Panthers heading into the fourth.
Both teams’ first few drives ended in turnover on downs to start the fourth, but Amory broke the chain with a 37-yard field goal by Thompson to take a 31-16 lead with 5:58 left in the game. Alsup gave the ball right back to Amory at the 15-yard line after recovering another fumble.
“I started out slow because I was getting double-teamed, but that opened up lanes for guys like Carter Lundquist and Jaydon Allred to make plays early on and give us some momentum,” Alsup said. “Later on, we got into four-man fronts and took care of business. I got back there, made a few plays and kept the momentum going.”
Ware cashed in on his second touchdown completion of the night to Haynes, increasing the score to 38-16 after the extra point.
“We tried to put the ball game away in the second half, but Noxubee came out firing,” Dampeer said. “Luckily, we have confidence in all of our guys, and a quarterback and receivers that came step up in big moments.”
Ware finished the night with 166 passing yards and three touchdowns, while French added 121 yards on the ground. Haynes and Smith also combined for 93 yards receiving.
“We game-planned all week and stuck with it,” Ware said. “On that last touchdown, I trusted Cam (Haynes) to make that play because he’s my No. 1 target.”
