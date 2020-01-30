NETTLETON – It was deja vu reversed on Friday night for the division matchup between Amory and Nettleton.
In the first meeting between the two, a missed free throw at the end became the deciding factor in Nettleton’s victory. Amory returned the favor on Friday night, hanging on for the 54-53 win and staying in contention for first place in the division.
“That was a tough finish, and it was like how else was it going to end other than coming down to the last shot,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “We had a little lead, a little cushion we felt like, and they would hit a big shot and make a play or two. It’s a credit to them. They’re a really good team, and they keep coming. I’m proud of our guys. It was an unbelievable atmosphere, and we had to play through a lot of adrenaline at first. We were nervous, scared and finally settled in.”
The Tigers led the entire first quarter behind Jacorrien Moore’s nine points. Isaiah Thompson drained a three midway through the period to cut Nettleton’s lead to one, but Moore stretched it to seven before Thompson hit one of two from the line to make it 16-10 at the end of the first.
Zavian Dilworth took a steal to the hoop to open the second and put Nettleton up by eight before Charleston Wallace answered him. Johnson put up a huge dunk to stretch the lead back out, but Thompson did the same just a few seconds later.
Jamerison Martin scored the next six points and gave Amory a lead at 22-20 before Johnson answered with a putback to tie it up. Martin hit a three to retake the lead, and Thompson helped him extend it to five. Dilworth scored the final four points to cut it to one at 27-26 at the half.
Jadyn Brand started his big third quarter by putting Nettleton back up before Thompson answered with a putback. He answered Brand’s second basket with a dunk, and he and Wallace kept Amory up the rest of the third quarter. Moore hit a trey to cut it to three at 40-37 at the end of the third.
“Isaiah really went to rebounding tonight and not just jump shots,” Pearson said. “It seemed like a senior who didn’t want to let us lose. That’s what we have been waiting to see, and we know he has it in him and can make any play he wants to. Charleston hit some big shots, and Jamerison made some big drives. We had some timely plays.”
Dilworth made it back-to-back threes with his to open the fourth to tie the game, but Wallace and Martin scored the next five for the Panthers. Brand twice cut it to three, and Dilworth followed him by making it a one-point game. Martin’s three gave Amory a cushion until Moore hit one with 2:03 to go and then made a free to make it 52-51.
Drew Keeton put in a pair from the line with 39 seconds to go, but Johnson put in a basket and was fouled with 14 seconds left. His free throw was just off the mark, leaving the win intact for the Panthers.
Martin put in a game-high 22 points, and Thompson was right behind him with 18. Moore led Nettleton with 16 points, followed by Johnson’s 15 and Brand’s 12 points.
“We battled back from being down early and then had the lead, and I thought that was a credit to how our team is continuing to grow,” Pearson said. “I don’t know what else you can say – two games against them, one-point games and the road team wins each. Most likely we see each other again.”
(G) Amory 38, Nettleton 25
In a low-scoring game for both teams, the Lady Panthers were able to pull away in the second half.
“It was sloppy and ugly, and we were our own worst enemy at times with some sloppy plays,” Pearson said. “It’s some things we still have to clean up, and you hope you’re doing that this late in the season. They have proven they can play in games like that and find ways to make plays down the stretch. They did that to get a little bit of a lead, and then we leaned on defense down the stretch.”
Miah Hall scored first for Nettleton in the first quarter, but Amory took a 9-4 lead at the first break with Jatavia Smith having a 6-0 run on her own for the lead.
Jhalia Small hit a pair from the line to extend the lead to 11-4 before Madison Miller and Hall answered her with back-to-back buckets to cut it to three. Amiya Robinson answered them with a basket, but Hall and Miller scored again to cut it to two. Small extended Amory’s lead with a putback, and Amaya Trimble put in a pair from the line to make it 19-14 at the half.
Miller scored first in the third to cut it to two, but it was a low-scoring quarter for both teams. Tamiya Martin put in Nettleton’s only other basket, and Trimble, Small and Jillian Cox scored for Amory to carry a 25-18 advantage into the fourth.
Trimble opened the fourth by stretching the lead to nine. Miller was able to answer her with a pair from the line before Small hit three of her four free throws to go up by ten at 30-20. Bricelyn Morris put in the last basket for the Lady Tigers, as the rest of their scoring came from the free-throw line by Sharman Mosely and Miller.
Small started to put the game out of reach with her layup with 1:52 to go, and she and Trimble finished off the game at the line before Small’s basket with 18 seconds left iced the win.
Small scored 14 points to lead Amory, while Miller’s 10 points were tops for Nettleton.