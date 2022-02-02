ABERDEEN – There was no love lost between these two county rivals in this highly anticipated matchup that saw the Amory Lady Panthers take over the majority of the game in a 50-36 win over Aberdeen on Friday.
“This was one of our better, well-rounded games of the year,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “We just clicked, and we were in the spots that we needed to be in and recognized the gaps on offense. I told them before the game that we needed to play at our pace, and we did just that.”
The Lady Panthers controlled the post in the first quarter as Laney Howell, Ashanti Smith and Asia Ivy dropped in buckets to give Amory an early 6-2 lead. Aberdeen responded quickly, tying the game up after layups by Kierstyn Riddle and Gabrielle Holliday.
Keionna Thompson, Smith and Jayda Sims led a 7-0 run to put Amory up 13-6 and forced the Lady Bulldogs to call a timeout with 1:10 left in the first. The Lady Panthers went into the second with a 15-7 lead after a bucket from Ivy.
Amory had a dominant defensive outing in the second quarter as they held Aberdeen to only three points. The Lady Panthers opened up the quarter with a 6-0 run with baskets from Sims, Emarie Boddie and Ivy to extend the lead to 21-7.
Taliyah Cunningham cashed in on a pair of free throws to trim the lead down to 12 midway through the quarter. Baskets from Ivy and Sims pushed Amory’s lead back up to 17 points late in the first.
The Lady Bulldogs went into halftime down 26-10 after Olivia Randle knocked down a free throw.
Aberdeen’s offense ran more fluidly coming out of halftime as the Lady Bulldogs went on a 10-0 run led by Riddle, Tyquashia McMillian and Randle to cut the score down to 30-20. Amory answered the call by going on a 12-0 run with Howell scoring nine of the 12 points in the run to give the Lady Panthers a 22-point lead.
“Laney (Howell) is one of our senior leaders, so that was expected from her,” Newell said. “She did a great job of recognizing when to shoot and when to pump fake and drive. That kind of kept the defense off balance, and she really stepped up whenever we needed a bucket.”
Riddle drained a three-pointer for the Lady Bulldogs to trim the lead down to 42-23 heading into the fourth.
Sims, Ivy, Boddie and Smith gave Amory a spark in the fourth to increase their lead to 49-25 after multiple buckets. Late in the quarter, the Lady Bulldogs made a 9-0 run led by Taylor Harrison, Randle and McMillian to cut the lead to 49-34.
Lauryn Gillon put the game to rest and sealed the win for Amory after knocking down a free throw in the final seconds.
Ivy finished with a game-high 12 points, while Sims added 11 points for the Lady Panthers. Howell tallied 10 points in the win.
“I thought that was Asia’s best game of the year,” Newell said. “She crashed the boards and most importantly, when she got the rebound, she found a way to finish. Jayda (Sims) did a great job of controlling the flow of the offense, and Ashanti (Smith) and other girls off the bench gave us quality minutes.”
For Aberdeen, Harrison scored a team-high 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
(B) Amory 62, Aberdeen 35
Even though these two familiar foes did not face each other last year, the competitive nature and tension were still in the arena for this matchup. The outside shooting, interior defense and several big runs carried the Amory Panthers to a 62-35 win over Aberdeen on Friday.
“They’ve got some pieces that can beat you off the bounce, so we talked about our back-side and help-side defense and shutting down driving lanes,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “In that first half, our defensive effort definitely helped keep us where we wanted to be.”
Multiple buckets from Gray Thornton, Amare Brown and Isiah Smith helped the Panthers jump out to a 7-2 lead in the first. Brown and Charleston Wallace added on to the lead with a pair of layups to give Amory a nine-point advantage.
The Bulldogs managed to cut the lead down to 11-6 heading into the second after a pair of baskets from TJ Fields.
Amory locked in defensively in the second quarter as they held Aberdeen to four points all quarter and made a run to extend the lead. Thornton got the Panthers started by drilling a three-pointer at the start of the second.
A pair of threes from CD Bolton and Wallace gave Amory its first double-digit lead of the game at 20-8 early in the quarter, and their offense did not stop there. The Panthers extended their lead to 32-8 after a 12-0 run led by Wallace, Kanye Stevenson, Bolton, Brown and Ty Hester.
Jeremiah White put an end to the scoreless run for the Bulldogs with a layup after a steal late in the quarter. Amory went into halftime with a 35-10 lead after a basket, plus the foul, by Brown.
Aberdeen saw a lot more production from its offense coming out of halftime. Bryston Jenkins and Javian McMillian both made baskets to lift the Bulldogs’ offense at the start of the third.
The Bulldogs continued their third-quarter hot streak late in the quarter as they went on an 11-0 run with multiple baskets from McMillian and Jenari Bell to cut the lead to 42-28. Wallace sent the Panthers into the fourth up 45-28 after draining a three-pointer near the buzzer.
Back-to-back layups by White helped Aberdeen trim the lead down to 47-32 at the start of the fourth. Stevenson and Wallace led a big 8-0 run midway through the quarter to push Amory’s lead to 57-33.
Elijah Spratt and Greyson Wardlow capped the victory off for the Panthers with baskets in the closing seconds.
“We did ourselves a favor by getting off to that good start and playing with some confidence, so we could play free and easy for the rest of the night,” Pearson said. “We had a lot of different guys that work hard in practice contribute tonight, and that’s always good to see. I’m proud of the group, and this division win is big.”
Wallace finished the game with 22 points on the night, while Thornton and Stevenson added nine points for the Panthers.
For Aberdeen, McMillian scored a team-high 10 points, while White and Bell notched eight points.