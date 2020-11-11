AMORY – The Amory Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season, pulling away late from South Pontotoc last Tuesday night to secure a 61-40 win.
“We finally made a decent run there in the fourth to stretch out the lead,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “Those first three quarters, every time we did something, they responded a little bit. At halftime, I felt like we needed to match their intensity and physicality, and second half, we had a little bit more fight.”
Drew Keeton and Jamerison Martin were able to give Amory an early lead, but South stormed back to go up 7-4.
Martin scored five straight to make it 11-7, and Gray Thornton started off a big night with a three-pointer to extend the lead. Charleston Wallace closed out the quarter with a steal and a jump shot to put Amory up 19-15.
Thornton opened the second quarter with another three, and he and Martin kept the lead at seven until the Cougars scored the final two points to make it 28-23 at the half.
Keeton, Wallace and Thornton combined for a 7-0 run to start the third and push the lead out to 35-23, which included a Wallace three-pointer.
The Cougars cut that to single digits three times, including at the end of the third to trail 39-32.
Keeton drove to the basket on back-to-back trips, and Thornton sank another three as Amory widened the gap to 46-32. Malik White’s three-point play and Martin’s steal and layup pushed that to 51-32.
South had a quick 5-0 run before the Panthers held them to just two points from there as Keeton, Wallace, Ladavian Hampton and Amare Brown all helped extend the lead.
“This team is still trying to figure itself out a little bit, losing a big piece or two from last year,” Pearson said. “I’m thankful to come out on top in two games even though it wasn’t pretty. Good teams find ways to win because it’s not always going to be your night.”
Thornton finished with 15 points to lead the way, followed by 14 from Keeton and 12 from Martin.
“Drew and Gray definitely ended up in some positions we don’t normally see them whether it’s going to get a rebound or having a back cut and drive,” Pearson said. “They have the chance to showcase that because we are allowing them the freedom to do that.”
(G) South Pontotoc 36, Amory 28
In a defensive battle, the Lady Panthers clawed back from a nine-point halftime deficit to tie the game at the end of the third, but the Lady Cougars pulled away in the final quarter.
South led 9-3 at the end of the first quarter as Amory’s only points came from an Amaya Trimble jumper and a Jatavia Smith free throw that cut it to 6-3.
The Lady Panthers were held to points from Ashlyn Black and Kimiya Parks from the free throw line until Emma Kate Wright hit a jumper and Amaya Trimble made a layup to trail 18-10. Smith sank a three that made it 20-13 with 13 seconds left, but South extended that to 22-13 at the half.
Amory’s defense held strong in the third, holding South to just two points. Wright, Trimble and Smith combined to score the first eight points and cut it to 24-21, then Wright hit a three at the buzzer to tie it.
Amory’s first lead came off Wright’s putback to open the fourth, but the Lady Cougars got going from there, outscoring the Lady Panthers 12-2 to end the game with Sasha Burdine having Amory’s only points.
Trimble and Wright were Amory’s leading scorers with 8 points each.