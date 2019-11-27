The Amory Panthers’ and Lady Panthers’ soccer teams got in the win column last Tuesday night as both posted shutout victories on the road against Columbus.
The Lady Panthers picked up the 3-0 win in the first match of the night.
Amory and Columbus were locked in a 0-0 tie until Morgan Mitchell broke it with her goal in the 44th minute.
Emma Coggin scored a goal after a hand ball by Columbus, and Mitchell finished off the win with her second goal of the night with just six minutes to go. Macie Williams also had an assist.
The Panthers also dominated from beginning to finish with the 6-0 win.
Riley Grace found the back of the net first off a free kick 12 minutes in, and Reed Stanford made it 2-0 on a follow up after a penalty kick.
Stanford put in his second goal just a few minutes later to make it 3-0, and Santiago Perez scored to make it 4-0 at the half.
Bryn Camp added a goal in the 65th minute, and Gunnar Williams iced the victory with another late goal with seven minutes to go.
Stanford, Williams and Dylan Thompson all had assists.