FULTON – The Amory Panthers found themselves down by three scores heading into the fourth quarter, but a few big plays on both sides helped Amory cut the lead. Itawamba AHS closed the door on the Panthers’ comeback attempt to clinch a 35-28 win on Friday.
“There were a couple of bam-bam plays that put us down 35-14, and people thought that we were over, but our defense made some stop big stops when they were trying to put the game away,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “We threw too many balls that had chances to be touchdowns that we didn’t convert on. There’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll execute and tackle better next game.”
After the Panthers’ defense forced Itawamba to punt on its first possession, Amory took over at the 37-yard line. Jatarian Ware connected on his first pass of the game to Elijah Spratt for 37 yards, while Charleston French picked up a short gain on the ground.
Amory’s first possession ended in a turnover on downs after an incompletion, but the Panthers got the ball right back after Cameron Haynes came away with an interception at the 13-yard line.
A 17-yard run by Ware helped the Panthers move the chains after the takeaway, but the drive stalled out after the first-down pickup. The Indians marched down the field heading into the second quarter as Isaac Smith scored the first touchdown of the night on a 9-yard run, giving Itawamba a 6-0 lead with 8:51 left in the second.
Shortly after, Amory responded to take a 7-6 lead on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Ware to Allen Dobbs, and Dylan Thompson made the extra point to give his team the lead. The Indians regained the lead as they drove down to the three-yard line and scored on a run by Smith to take a 13-7 lead with under three minutes left before halftime.
The Panthers found success in their running game in the third as Emmanuel Randle and French had multiple runs that helped move the sticks. Amory made its way to the red zone and inched closer to the goal line after a pair of false start calls on Itawamba.
“We ran the ball better in the second half,” Dampeer said. “We didn’t execute our blocking up front in the first half, but they had some yards after contact. Both of them ran the ball pretty well, and I’m excited to see them against Caledonia.”
French rushed in for a three-yard touchdown to give the Panthers a 14-13 lead with 7:29 left in the third. The Indians answered back quickly as Smith scored on a 12-yard run, giving Itawamba a 20-14 lead.
With the ball on the 46-yard line, Amory continued to pound the ground with Randle and French as they picked up a first down, but the drive ended on an interception at the eight-yard line.
Amory’s defense came up big after the turnover as Walker Maranto and James Conner teamed up on a tackle for loss, while Thompson made a deflection to force the Indians to punt. French gave the Panthers some momentum with a big return that put his team on the nine-yard line.
A false start moved Amory closer to potentially taking the lead before the fourth, but a fumble was recovered and returned 90 yards by Smith to extend the Indians’ lead to 28-14 with 1:23 left after the two-point conversion run by Smith.
A fumble on the kick return gave the ball back to Itawamba on Amory’s 33-yard line. Conner and Jamarion Garth pushed the Indians back with a sack and tackle for loss, but a penalty against Amory moved the Indians up to the 25-yard line.
Itawamba scored on a 25-yard pass to gain a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter. With the ball on the 24-yard line to start the fourth, Amory’s drive was short-lived after a first-down pass to TJ Parks as the Indians came away with another interception, but the Panthers’ defense picked up a big stop to take over at the 26-yard line.
Ware connected on a pair of passes to French and Randle to move the chains, and he found Isiah Smith on a 52-yard touchdown pass to cut the score to 35-21. The Panthers’ special teams came up big after the score as they recovered the onside kick at the Indians’ 24-yard line.
On the first play of the drive, Ware connected on a touchdown pass to Dobbs to make it a one-possession game with 5:56 left. Amory’s defense came up big as Jaydon Allred recovered a fumble on the 16-yard line with 1:36 left in the game, but an interception sealed the win for the Indians.
Ware finished with 222 yards passing and three touchdowns, while Dobbs had a pair of touchdown receptions for 94 yards.
“Jatarian (Ware) had a couple of big throws, but there were about 100 more yards that we didn’t execute on in this game,” Dampeer said. “There were a few throws that were missed and a couple more that we didn’t catch, but that’s a part of the game. That’s why you have to finish.”
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.