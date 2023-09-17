The pregame storyline for this year’s A-Game was somewhat interesting, to say the least. Both teams were coming in with first-year starting quarterbacks and running backs, and the rest of their groups had new faces at multiple positions looking to make an impact.
Needless to say, both teams came in with chips on their shoulders in this heated rivalry as Amory looked to continue its winning streak, while Aberdeen wanted to end it and bring home the trophy for the first time since 2017.
Things were looking on the up and up for the Bulldogs in the first quarter after recovering their own kickoff in Amory territory to start the game, but the tides quickly turned from that point on for Aberdeen. The Panthers' defense put up a stellar performance in the first half alone, snagging takeaways on the Bulldogs’ first four possessions of the night.
After each takeaway was followed by an Amory touchdown as the Panthers’ offense was also rolling all night. It was a fast-paced first quarter that Amory seemed to never let up in.
The Panthers found their lightning and thunder in Emmanuel Randle and Braden Maranto as this duo racked up yards and scored major of the points. Amory fans have been waiting for a dynamic performance from this duo, and they did not fail to deliver in this rivalry game.
Despite the big-time performances by those two, let Amory coach Brooks Dampeer tell it, this win was all on the Panthers’ defensive effort. After the game, he joked about telling his group, “Y’all know that we don’t have to let them score, right?”
His team clearly took that message to heart as the starters posted a first-half shutout and forced multiple takeaways. The Panthers’ performance in this year’s A-Game was nothing less than dominant, claiming their sixth-straight win and also moving to 4-0 on the season.
Amory now stands as the only undefeated team in our coverage area after Nettleton took its first loss this past Friday to Calhoun City. After swiftly taking down their county rival, the Panthers will all the momentum in the world going into this Friday’s game, traveling to face a solid opponent in Corinth.
