In a season like no other, that changes with every moment, it’s not very surprising that we have a team that is making some recent history of sorts.
I am not very good at keeping up with the history of our teams – maybe that’s part of not actually being from here, so that some of this is still new to me. But learning about streaks, records and past accomplishments of all of our teams is pretty interesting to me, so it was neat to find out Friday morning that if Amory won its game at Ripley that night, it would be the first time since 1999 that the Panthers were 3-0.
After the win on Friday as I was interviewing senior quarterback Hunter Jones, I started counting backwards to think about what year he and his fellow seniors would have been born – that’s the 2002 to 2003 range, by the way. Three years after the last time an Amory team was 3-0. I myself would have ben a freshmen in high school back in 1999, literally waiting on the turn of the new millennium, and I’m sure if that Amory team had played my high school’s team at the time, it would have been a literal smashing.
It’s a pretty cool stat for this year’s Panthers to be 3-0 for the first time in 21 years and hopefully just the beginning for a really talented team.
The 3-0 start didn’t come easy on Friday night as things nearly unraveled down the stretch, but it’s another mark of a strong team when they can fight through some obstacles thrown their way and still come out with a win. Amory gets one more huge challenge against a talented New Albany team this week before they open division play next week.
Close games seemed to feel like the theme this Friday – three of our five were decided by a touchdown or less, and even Hatley’s win over Mantachie was a 14-point game, one that could have went either way if the Tigers hadn’t gotten off to such a good start and played their best ball of the year.
Both Aberdeen and Hamilton had good shots at wins as well and just saw some momentum not shift their way in the second half on Friday.
I complimented Aberdeen’s defense after the A-Game last week, and this is definitely a team that I am seeing show a lot of improvement from last season. They have a lot of good teams coming up, but I can see them breaking into the win column soon.
For Hamilton, a few plays changed the course of what could have been a win over Vardaman, and personally I am looking forward to seeing their division/county rivalry game against Smithville this Friday.
This rivalry was actually the very first high school football game I covered back in 2012, and for those first three years, it was also one of the closest in the county rivalries. That year, Smithville won a close one, and the next year, Hamilton dished out one of the only losses the Noles had that year as state runner ups. It’s been pretty one-sided towards Smithville any time these two have met in the last few years, but this year, both teams are looking to bounce back.
Smithville is young and just playing its second game of the season after being quarantined, but they are going to be geared up to play their first home game this week. It’s going to be a great atmosphere for them to officially open their division slate.