It’s no secret that this year’s football season will look a little different for the Amory Panthers as the March 24th tornado left the Panthers without a field or a practice facility.
In June, teams usually get together to participate in 7-on-7 scrimmages to prepare for the season in late August, and Amory made no exceptions to this routine plan. Last week, I set out to watch the Panthers practice and also figure out their plans for the season ahead.
The Panthers have turned the middle school practice field and fieldhouse into their home this year, utilizing what they have left in town. If you know anything about the middle school fieldhouse, it’s not really meant to hold a team as big as Amory but as head coach Brooks Dampeer said during our interview, “The guys aren’t complaining. When they go out on that practice field, our kids act like things are normal, and we try our best to make everything seem as normal as possible.”
Out there on that little practice field, I could sense the feeling of normality for Amory football. Morale was high, the players were engaged and the coaches continued to hold each player to their expectations.
Seeing this was honestly no surprise after watching this team play in their spring game last month against New Hope. You can tell that they’re just happy to be back out there on a field. Despite their ability to make the most out of every opportunity that they’re presented with, the upcoming challenges that this season will bring are apparent.
With no home field available, the Panthers will have to take the same route that the baseball and softball teams did towards the end of their seasons, playing strictly road games. This is a challenge all in its own as having home-field advantage plays a big part in a team’s success.
When I brought up the topic of no longer having that home-field advantage, Coach Dampeer highlighted how his team was able to win three straight road games to go compete for a state championship two years ago. He also brought up how the baseball team played their last 23 games on the road to win a championship, so it was clear that he is not too worried about the challenge of playing road games.
This upcoming season for the Panthers will be all about adapting and playing with the purpose of making their community proud. As George S. Patton Jr. famously stated, “Pressure makes diamonds,” and we saw that with Amory’s baseball team.
Can the Amory Panther football team push through the pressure and adversity of playing only away games and string together another great season? That story is to be continued.
