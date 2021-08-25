KOSSUTH – Amory coach Brooks Dampeer knew he was coming into his jamboree game with Kossuth shorthanded on Friday morning when he found out his starting center was out.
The Panthers had a couple of bad snaps, one which led to a touchdown, as they fell 13-7 on the road in their jamboree action.
“We knew this morning that the next guy was going to step up at center, so that was an operational deal that we knew was going to happen,” Dampeer said. “It looked like we played for the first time because we didn’t have a spring game. The center is like the quarterback, but I’m proud of the effort of the guy who came in and played. Our quarterback (Jatarian Ware) managed the game well and threw some good balls, and I love that we came back and had to get under center to get the snaps off and ran the isolation in the stretch like that.”
The Panthers had their first bad snap on their opening possession, which led to a punt.
Kossuth capped off a 55-yard drive with a two-yard scoring run by Tate Rogers to take a 7-0 lead.
They had a bad snap on their second position as well, handing the ball right back to the Aggies.
Kossuth had a holding penalty that wiped out a potential touchdown, and then freshman Allen Dobbs came up with a big interception in the end zone to wipe out the potential scoring opportunity.
Amory saw Charleston French eat up some groundwork on their third drive, and Jatarian Ware found Isiah Smith on a 14-yard pass, but the Panthers were forced to punt again.
The Panthers wasted no time scoring when they got the ball back as French ripped off an 18-yard touchdown run on their fifth play. Dylan Thompson added the extra point to tie the game at 7-7.
“Charleston ran downhill well, and he ate up the ground inside,” Dampeer said. “We didn’t get to some other plays just because our timing and rhythm was off from the get go.”
The Aggies capitalized on some key passes to take the lead on a 16-yard scoring strike with 1:16 to go.
“We left the defense backed up some, had some penalties and snaps over our heads,” Dampeer said. “We got them against the wall, and other than that played very well until third and 12 on giving up the long pass. It’s a lot of positives, but we have to fix some stuff because we have a real football game against a good team next week.”
The Panthers open the season at home this Friday with a test against a 4A team in Itawamba AHS.
“I think they are arguably going to be the best team on our schedule,” Dampeer said. “I know what they have done the past couple of years. It’s been a hard fought battle, but hopefully we are going to get back on the right side of it.”