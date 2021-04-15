BOONEVILLE/NEW HOPE – The Amory Panthers found their offense clicking on the road last Tuesday night, pounding out 13 hits and holding off a couple of late rallies to start off a huge division sweep of Booneville with a 10-8 win.
“We swung it well tonight, and they can pitch,” Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “We made some baserunning mistakes that left some runs out there, but very proud of the way they fought on the road. To face someone’s ace and put up six and have a big inning, that’s something we preach.”
The Panthers put up an early run in the first when Clayton Reese scored on a wild pitch and answered Booneville’s 2-1 lead by tying the game in the top of the second on Reese’s RBI single.
They exploded for six runs in the top of the third and took the lead for good in a big inning that included six straight hits.
After two walks to Bryce Glenn and Bo Rock and a Reed Stanford single loaded the bases, Ethan Kimbrough cashed in by smashing a double to right to go up 4-2. Corbin Gillentine blooped in a hit to center, and Tyler Sledge beat out an infield single to both drive in runs. Walker Maranto kept it moving with a base hit, and Reese reached on an error that plated two more runs.
Booneville kept fighting back. Amory kept them from scoring in the third and fourth with big double plays behind Rock on the mound, but they put up a pair in the fifth and three in the sixth to make it a one-run game.
The Panthers added two key insurance runs in the top of the seventh on Will McComb’s steal of home and Reese’s RBI single. The Blue Devils inched closer with one more run, but Sledge came in and shut the door with a strikeout and a pop up.
“I knew I had to keep my pitch count low and pound the zone, starting on Thursday,” Sledge said. “Those insurance runs in the top of the seventh were big and gave me all my confidence.”
Thursday: Amory 4, Booneville 3
Bo Rock’s two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth broke a 2-2 deadlock and gave the Panthers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in the sweep. Bryce Glenn singled ahead of Rock’s homer.
Booneville went up 1-0 on Jackson McCoy’s solo homer in the second inning and added another run in the third. Amory bounced back in the bottom of the third when Hunter Jones singled with one out and came home on Rock’s RBI single.
In the fourth, they tied the game on Clayton Reese’s sac fly. Rock’s bomb put them up 4-2 in the fifth, and while Booneville got a run closer in the sixth, Tyler Sledge picked up where he left off on Tuesday and closed the door.
Sledge went the distance, allowing six hits, two walks and striking out nine.
Saturday: Amory 11, New Hope 7
Amory trailed early but came through with the big inning in the top of the fifth for the win.
The Panthers put up two in the first when Clayton Reese doubled leading off and Bo Rock drove him in with an RBI single. Ethan Kimbrough added another RBI single to score Rock. New Hope pushed ahead 3-2 before Rock’s solo bomb tied the game in the third.
The Trojans took advantage of walks in the fourth to go up 7-3, but Bryce Glenn got out of the inning with a strikeout.
Amory cashed in with their seven runs in the fifth. Kimbrough picked up the first RBI on an infield single, and Walker Maranto and Tyler Sledge kept it going with their run-scoring singles. Walks to Will McComb and Reese loaded the bases, and Hunter Jones singled to right to score two more.
“Any time you put a seven-spot up, that’s big, and we were good on the bases,” Hoggard said. “We had some good at bats and found some holes.”
New Hope put three on in the bottom of the inning but the Panthers’ defense came through to hold them, getting a runner caught between home and third, then Jones making a leaping grab at short to rob a hit.
Kimbrough’s third hit and RBI of the game put up an insurance run in the sixth, and Reese hit his second double but was stranded in the top of the seventh.
The Trojans put two on in the bottom half, but Jones came on in relief and got a diving catch in left from McComb for the second out and a fly out to right for the final one.
Corbin Gillentine went the first four and a third, while Glenn picked up the win with two-plus innings in relief.
“Zeros in the last few innings were huge,” Hoggard said. “Corbin has had two pretty good outings, and Bryce came out and put up a zero, then Hunter shut the door.”