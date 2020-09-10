Amory built up a big lead at times on Friday night against Caledonia, only to see the visitors pull closer.
The Panthers’ air attack behind seniors quarterback Hunter Jones and receivers Braxton Griffin, Jay Hampton and James Spratt proved too much to stop, however, as Amory opened its season with a 44-33 win.
“If we don’t turn it over a couple of those times, I feel like we put that game away earlier,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “That’s a credit to Caledonia though because they fought and stayed in the game. I really think Coach (Michael) Kelly and his staff do a great job. He’s an outstanding football coach who has them really believing in that system.”
The two teams exchanged turnovers to start the game. Braxton Griffin returned the opening kickoff into Caledonia territory, but Jones’ pass intended for Hampton on the first play was intercepted.
It took just two plays for the Panthers’ defense to get the ball back on a fumble recovery, and the offense cashed in on third down with Jones’ 11-yard touchdown pass to Griffin.
Amory took advantage of a second Caledonia fumble as James Spratt hauled in his first touchdown of the night on a 36-yard pass from Jones to make it 14-0.
Caledonia cut that to 14-6 after an Amory fumble, but the Panthers were able to answer late in the first as Jones and Spratt connected again, this time for a 36-yard scoring strike. Griffin hauled in a 54-yard catch on the drive to get them inside Caledonia territory.
Griffin answered Caledonia’s second touchdown with another big play on a 67-yard touchdown reception to make it 28-13.
“Braxton had a good report from his MRI before the game with his injury just being a bone bruise and a mild foot sprain,” Glenn said. “He had a really good night, and he’s had a really good off season, preparing himself and doing well conditioning in the weight room. He was shifty and showed off his speed, which is good to see, and even got in some on defense as well.”
Hampton hauled in a 40-yard catch to put the Panthers at the 1-yard line, and Isaiah Brownlee punched it in from there for Amory’s final touchdown of the first half to send them into the locker room with a 34-13 lead.
Caledonia opened the third with a four-plus minute drive to cut it to 34-20.
Amory answered that with a Bryn Camp field goal after another big catch by Hampton and a facemask penalty.
Darius Triplett cut it to 10 at 37-27 on a 76-yard touchdown run to open the final quarter, and Caledonia’s defense came up with a stop. The Panthers returned the favor and forced a turnover on downs, and the offense iced the win as Jones hit Hampton for a 33-yard score.
Caledonia scored its final touchdown with just a minute to go and attempted an onside kick that the Panthers were able to recover to run the clock out.
Glenn praised his defense as well as he said they battled cramps much of the night and were also missing a starter that was out on quarantine. The Panthers’ defense forced three fumbles, two recovered by Reece Cantrell and one by Jalyn Nathan.
“We had a few guys play in positions they don’t normally play because of that. It was unfortunate missing one of our starters since he was on quarantine,” Glenn said. “That cost us at times midway through the second half, but we were finally able to put it away and it was a good way to finish the game. We definitely have to be better with our conditioning though. Offensively, we scored quickly a lot, which isn’t a bad thing, but that put us in a bind, and we put them in tough situations with our turnovers. I was pleased with them for shutting down Caledonia’s option game though.”
Jones finished 18 of 25 passing for 326 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. Griffin was his leading receiver with eight catches for 169 yards and two scores. Hampton finished with five catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, while Spratt added five catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
“Hunter had a really good night, and so did Jay. He’s just able to stretch the field vertically so well, and he’s a big body and so fast that it’s tough for one guy to guard him,” Glenn said. “As long as people want to single up on the back side, it’s tough not to take a shot every now and then with him. He gives us that down the field threat that you want to have, especially with Hunter being able to throw it like he can.”
Amory travels to Aberdeen this Friday night, looking for its third-straight win in the A-Game rivalry.
“That’s always bragging rights for both communities, and the players on both teams get up for this game,” Glenn said. “It’s an exciting week every year. Coach (Alex) Williams is getting their program on the right track, and I have a lot of respect for him. They play the right way. I fully expect it to be a close game again. They will be ready to go on Friday, and you know Aberdeen is always going to give us their best shot, so we have to give them ours.”