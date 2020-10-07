KOSSUTH – Amory’s offense found its groove again and clawed their way to a Division 1-3A opening win on Friday night.
A week after being held to just 10 points, the Panthers rode their air attack to a 37-29 road victory over Kossuth.
“Tonight started with our play calling for sure,” said Amory quarterback Hunter Jones, who posted a career-high 374 passing yards. “Coach (Jacob) Massey had a good game plan coming into it, and they were in zero man. We have some athletes who are faster, have better feet and it was in our advantage all night really. They made some adjustments second half which slowed us down a little bit, but we adjusted right back with some big plays. We needed this big night bad after last week.”
The Amory defense came up with a stop on the opening possession of the game, and while the offense got backed up due to three penalties, Jones hit a wide-open Hampton over the middle for a 73-yard score to put the Panthers up 7-0 after Bryn Camp’s point after less than five minutes in.
Kossuth marched down the field on the ensuing drive with big runs from Zamarius Alexander and Brock Seago. Alexander found the end zone on a 1-yard run, and Brody Hajek’s extra point tied the game at 7-7.
The Panthers had their first special teams miscue, fumbling the ensuing kickoff, and the Aggies recovered quickly to take over at the Amory 48-yard line. Alexander ripped off a big run on the first play, and Seago took the lead on a 7-yard touchdown run on the second play.
It was deja vu as Amory repeated the miscue on the next kickoff, but the Panthers’ defense pushed Alexander back on third down to force a punt.
“We made tons of mistakes, having those two special teams blunders that about cost us,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “Overall though, it’s always good to get a win and be 1-0 in the division. Any time you play Kossuth, you know they are going to be a tough, hard-nosed football team.”
Each defense came up with a pair of stops, but the Panthers came through with another big play with just under five minutes left in the second quarter as Jones found Braxton Griffin for a 91-yard catch and run to tie the game.
“Tonight felt good. Everybody knew what we had to do and worked hard all week during practice to game plan and get here,” Griffin said. “We came here and put it all in play.”
Cameron Haynes and John Isaac Wallace came through with the big stop on defense to force a three and out, and Jones and the offense got back to business at midfield.
Jones hit Corbin Gillentine and Griffin for first down catches before a delay of game penalty pushed them back five yards. Griffin hauled in the 24-yard pass from Jones on the next play to get the lead back at 21-14, and Haynes picked off Seago in the end zone to stop a Kossuth scoring threat and end the first half.
Amory went three and out on the opening drive of the third, and the Aggies promptly tied the game five plays later on Seago’s 39-yard strike to Alexander.
The Panthers got back into Kossuth territory on the ensuing drive with Jones finding Griffin and Gillentine again for first downs. The drive threatened to stall, but Hampton hauled in the 36-yard touchdown reception over a Kossuth defender on third down to go back on top 28-21.
Long drives from each team went no where to close out the third, and it was Amory’s special teams and defense that helped them extend the lead early in the fourth. Camp pinned the Aggies back deep on the punt, and T.J. Huppert pushed them back further with a sack of Seago. Nathaniel Walker had the second sack of that drive, this one in the end zone for a safety to push the advantage out to 30-21.
Hampton made another leaping grab of a Jones pass two plays later for his third score of the night, this one a 24-yard touchdown.
“I started off a little slow this year and thought I could have been better,” Hampton said. “I admit that my focus wasn’t there, but I started working hard.”
Kossuth answered with Seago’s 29-yard score to Keb Brawner and his two-point conversion pass to Clayton Jacobs to make it a one-score game again, but the Panthers were able to run the clock out.
‘Big-Play Night’
“This was a big-play night for us offensively. They brought tons of pressure, a lot of man coverage and leaving the big play open,” Glenn said. “We were able to capitalize on that. We knew they would bring a lot of pressure, and we were able to run the ball when we needed to but didn’t just really establish it.”
Jones was 18 of 24 passing for the career-high 374 yards, with Griffin leading the way with six catches for his career-high 173 yards, closely followed by Hampton’s five catches for 153 yards. Charleston French was the leading rusher with 53 yards.
Amory continues division play at home, hosting Alcorn Central for homecoming.