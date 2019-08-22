AMORY – The Amory Panthers were tested on both sides of the ball on Friday night as they welcomed in Class 6A opponent Tupelo for a jamboree, but head coach Allen Glenn was pleased with what he saw out of his team, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
The Golden Wave scored five touchdowns to Amory’s one in the controlled scrimmage format in which each team got two five-minute periods on offense during the night.
“I thought we played well offensively, and Tupelo is a good football team,” Glenn said. “Those guys do a great job there. I thought we showed some spark offensively. In a jamboree, a controlled setting scrimmage, I was pleased with the outcome. There was some good on good right there, and it’s always good to get something on tape to look at. I was proud of our guys and thought our effort was there.”
The Panthers’ lone touchdown came in their second offensive possession on a 12-yard strike from quarterback Hunter Jones to wide receiver Jay Hampton.
Jones was 10 of 13 passing on the night and found several different receivers. Hampton, Will McComb, Jermaine McIntosh, Pete Moore, Corbin Gillentine and Braxton Griffin all caught passes during the jamboree.
“Hunter played well and threw it well tonight, and I thought our offensive line played well,” Glenn said. “We blocked well. We have a lot of older guys up there, so they have been in the battles. We ran the ball well at times, and Jay Hampton showed some flashes. We had some good things going on offense.”
The Golden Wave was able to capitalize on a few big plays to score some of their touchdowns.
“Defensively, they got us outmatched in a couple of places,” Glenn said. “They had some explosive plays. That’s part of it. We were pretty vanilla on defense and didn’t show a whole lot. We’re excited about getting into the year and seeing how our offseason program worked. We’re just ready to see the guys compete.”
The Panthers open up the season at home by hosting a former division rival in Itawamba AHS.
“Next week will be a challenge,” Glenn said. “They have one of the leading running backs in the state of Mississippi in 4A back in Ike Chandler, and they moved a really good athlete back to quarterback. It will be a very big test for us going into next week.”