AMORY – The Amory Panthers had the final say last Saturday afternoon, overcoming a 14-point deficit midway through the third quarter to come back with an 81-72 victory over Alcorn Central for their first Division 1-3A win.
“It was tough. They got so many guys going on the offensive end, and it wasn’t our effort, it’s just they were hitting shots and making the right plays,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “It was the same talk every huddle and every timeout. Keep coming, keep playing and believe you’re going to make a run, make the last one.”
It was a high-scoring affair on both sides as the Panthers scored with the Bears early but couldn’t stop their hot start. Amory trailed by as many as five twice in the first but Malik White answered the first time and Gray Thornton and Ladavian Hampton did the second time to pull to within 24-21 at the end of the quarter.
Hampton and Jamerison Martin went on a 7-0 run that got the Panthers to within one, but the Bears answered with a three that sparked a quick 5-0 run. Amory trailed by nine late in the second before Charleston Wallace put in the final bucket of the quarter to trail 43-36 at the half.
Drew Keeton cut that to a five-point game to open the third before Central was able to open it to a double-digit lead. Amory trailed by 14 midway through, then by 12 late in the third, but Thornton drained a three and was fouled on the shot to make it a four-point play with 8 seconds left. That cut it to 63-55 going into the fourth.
“We hadn’t hit an outside shot to that point,” Pearson said.
Keeton and White’s 5-0 run put them trailing by just four, and Keeton hit his first three with 5:08 to go to get to within four. Martin cut it to two with 3:42 left, and just seconds later, Keeton hit from downtown again for the first lead at 71-70.
Martin followed that with a layup, and Thornton added a steal and a basket. Martin’s free throws closed out an 11-0 run that put Amory up 77-70, and Keeton closed out the game with a perfect 4 for 4 from the line. Amory closed the game on a 30-9 run.
Keeton tied Central’s Alex Moore with a game-high 20 points, 15 of that in the second half. The Panthers had all five in double figures with Wallace with 18, Martin with 13, Thornton with 11 and White with 10. The Bears finished with four starters in double figures.
“This was a full team effort, and a lot of guys made plays in different stretches and kept it close enough,” Pearson said. “We called on some guys to close it out, and we felt like if we could every get the lead, we could hang on to it.”
(G) Amory 42, Alcorn Central 37
The Lady Panthers took the lead early in the third quarter but had to fight back in the final two minutes of the fourth, going ahead for good on a Jillian Cox three-point play with 39 seconds to go.
“One of these days, maybe we will be a full game kind of team, but there are a lot of positive things. We didn’t lay down, and none of our shots were going in early,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “We couldn’t get any rebounds or a stop, and we handled it all, stayed calm and collected, stuck to our game plan and we grinded through it. That’s something I have learned a lot about my team this week is that no matter what they are going to fight back, scratch, and claw. It’s hard to put away the Panthers.”
Amory trailed by as many as six in the first quarter before an Emma Kate Wright buzzer beater three-pointer made it 10-7. They got down by five late in the second but scored the final three points to get to within two at 16-14 at the half after free throws by Laney Howell and Jayda Sims.
Jatavia Smith scored the first four points of the third, including a three, to put Amory up 18-16, and Wright made it back-to-back with her three for Amory’s largest lead thus far. Smith, Amaya Trimble and Ashanti Smith helped keep the Lady Panthers on top as they led 30-26 at the end of the third.
The Lady Bears fought back to tie it up with 3:30 to go, but Wright answered and put Amory back ahead with another three. After Central tied it again with 51 seconds left, Cox made the game-winner, and Smith sealed it with a pair of free throws in the final minute.
Smith led Amory with 18 points, followed by 12 points from Wright.