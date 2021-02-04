AMORY – The Amory Panthers shook off a slow start Friday night and roared to a 64-34 Division 1-3A victory over the Kossuth Aggies behind Gray Thornton’s 20 points.
“Gray is one of our unsung heroes. He’s not always our leading scorer,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said of Thornton’s big night. “I’m so happy and proud for him tonight to be in that position.”
Thornton put the Panthers on the board after being fouled 28 seconds into the game. The Aggies countered a minute later to take the lead, but Jamerison Martin answered to give the Panthers the lead back.
The lead swapped back and forth until Thornton was fouled taking a steal to the rim and finished the three-point play to give the Panthers an 8-5 lead. The Aggies went on a 5-0 run but a Martin three with 25 seconds left in the quarter tied the game at 11.
The Panthers began to click in the second quarter with Martin’s two threes and a basket by Charleston Wallace powering a 10-0 run. CD Bolton broke a three-minute scoring drought in a big way, cleaning up a missed three with one of his own.
A basket from Ladavian Hampton took the lead out to eleven, but that came back down to single digits with a buzzer-beating three from the Aggies to make it a 26-18 score at halftime.
A quick score by the Aggies opened the second half but Malik White’s miss led to Thornton being fouled on the rebound as he made one at the line and added a three to extend the lead to 10. The Aggies answered with a basket, but the Panthers put their foot down late in the quarter.
Wallace got the party started after being fouled, and a Thornton three saw a ten-point advantage grow to seventeen at the end of the quarter.
Thornton kept his hot streak going to begin the fourth quarter, scoring the first seven points. Ty Hester capped off the long run with a three before the Aggies finally answered. Hester showed his defensive prowess, taking a steal and hooking up with Martin for a basket.
A late four-point Aggie spurt was answered with a Bolton three as he added two more to finish the Panther scoring and seal the victory.
Thornton led the Panthers with his 20 points, while Martin and Bolton added 17 and 12 points each to the winning effort.
(G) Kossuth 72, Amory 60
The Lady Panthers gave the ranked Lady Aggies a test thanks to Jatavia Smith’s 28 points but ultimately fell apart in the fourth quarter to split both games.
After surrendering an early basket, the Lady Panthers finally got on the board nearly two minutes in. Amaya Trimble made a free throw to open the scoring, but a Kossuth three took the lead out to four before Amiya Robinson was fouled.
She doubled Amory’s total with her made free throw but the Lady Aggies held a 7-2 lead after eight minutes.
The Lady Panthers got the second quarter off to a great start. Jayda Sims’ steal was finished off with a three from Smith, and then she scored off a Robinson steal to tie the game at seven. The Lady Aggies answered right back, but Emma Kate Wright nailed a three to give the Lady Panthers a 10-9 lead. A five-point Kossuth win was stopped when Ashanti Smith made a pair from the line to cut the lead in half.
Two straight threes by the Lady Aggies killed the momentum but Smith finally got a chance to break the drought at the line and cut the lead to 20-14. The deficit grew to eleven before Robinson took a baseline drive to the rim. A quick three answered her basket but another baseline drive by Laney Howell cut the lead down to ten. Howell was answered at the end of the quarter to put the Lady Panthers in a 31-19 hole.
Smith opened the second half with a three to cut the lead back within single digits. She added to her hot start, scoring on a drive to the rim and notching her second three of the quarter to keep the deficit at nine.
“We got on a good run, started to get some stops and started to convert on offense,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “We started to look like a totally different team.”
The lead grew back to 13 before Trimble scored on a drive and Smith’s hoop and harm cut it down to 40-32. That started an 8-3 Lady Panther run capped off with a Wright three to cut the deficit to three, but Kossuth took it back to eight before Smith scored her third three of the quarter.
Trimble answered a basket with a make of her own to start the fourth quarter to cut it to five, but it the Lady Aggies found their lost momentum, taking the lead back out to ten. Smith finally broke the drought with a pair from the line, and Wright’s three halved the lead again.
A 6-0 Kossuth run was finally broken when Robinson scored off a pass. Trimble scored the last four points for Amory to cut the lead down to nine, but a 4-0 run ended the game in a 72-60 defeat.
Smith led the Lady Panthers with 28 points while Robinson added 11 points of her own.