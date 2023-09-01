TUPELO – Amory poured it on early and often in its win over Saltillo at Tupelo High’s Renasant Field on Thursday night.
The Panthers jumped out to a 31-0 lead midway through the second quarter, and Saltillo could not overcome the deficit. A week after scoring just three points through three quarters, Amory put together a dominant performance and came away with a 51-19 victory.
“I'm really proud of our players,” Amory head coach Brooks Dampeer said. “They played in better rhythm tonight and had a good week of preparation, even though it was short. They came in every morning at 6:45 to get a little extra work in.”
Saltillo (0-2) managed to hold Amory (2-0) to a field goal on the Panthers’ opening drive, but the floodgates opened after that. The Panthers forced a fumble on a sack, picked it up and ran it in for a touchdown. They added another seven points late in the first quarter.
Amory continued to pile it on, as quarterback Braden Maranto kept finding the end zone. After recording his first touchdown pass in the opening quarter, he had three more in the second. Isiah Smith and Elijah Spratt combined for three long touchdown receptions in the period.
Saltillo finally found its footing in the second quarter by scoring a pair of touchdowns, but still trailed 38-12 at halftime.
“They got up 35 on us, started running the clock,” Saltillo head coach Ryan Finch said. “We had a lot of mistakes. They big-played us several times, and it’s just too much to overcome.”
For the second week in a row, Amory bottled up the opposing offense. The Panthers have allowed just 19 points through two games after shutting out Pontotoc last week, and seven of those came on a Saltillo touchdown in the fourth quarter after the game was out of reach.
“I think we have as much speed defensively we’ve had in the three years I’ve been here,” Dampeer said. “What you like to see is us really buckle down. People running right at us there and hold the trenches down. … We’ll keep getting better each and every week.”
Amory faces Caledonia next week, while Saltillo will play Nettleton.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Amory’s defense forced a fumble on a sack midway through the first quarter and returned it for the Panthers’ first touchdown of the game.
Point Man: Maranto threw four touchdown passes in the first half to lead the Amory offense.
Talking Point: “I thought it was really important that we get some rhythm going on offense, which we did. We got everyone involved.” – Dampeer
Notes
• Emmanuel Randle had a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Panthers.
• Maranto rebounded from a 45-yard performance last week that also included two picks.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.