AMORY – Amory’s starting pitching duo of Bo Rock and Tyler Sledge dominated in the first round against Choctaw County, each throwing a shutout as the Panthers completed the sweep over the Chargers.
Rock had the shutout on the road in Game 1, 15-0, on Thursday night, while Sledge did in Game 2 at home, 11-0, on Friday night. Amory moves on to face Water Valley in the second round.
“Both of our pitchers were on and throwing three pitches, which is good to see,” Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “They attacked all three pitches in the zone, which is what we want, and we made the plays behind them.”
Amory started out the scoring with two outs in the first when Bryce Glenn walked, Bo Rock singled and Reed Stanford’s single and a fielder’s choice to third allowed Glenn to come home before Rock was tagged out.
Kimbrough was hit by a pitch leading off, and Walker Maranto drew a walk after him. The Chargers got the next two outs to get close to getting out of the jam, but Clayton Reese came through with an RBI single before another runner was thrown out at the plate.
The Panthers took advantage of eight walks in the third to score eight runs and make it 10-0. Four of those walks came with the bases loaded with Reese, Hunter Jones, Bryce Glenn and Will McComb all picked up RBIs.
Rock had his second hit of the night to drive in a run, and Stanford reached on a fielder’s choice earlier in the inning that scored a pair of runs after an error.
Reese added his second RBI single for the only run in the bottom of the fourth as Aiden Abas pinch hit and drew a walk and went to third on Corbin Gillentine’s infield single and an error at short.
Sledge went all five innings, allowing just two hits, two walks and striking out seven.
The sweep went for all four teams in Amory’s division with the Panthers knocking off a No. 1 seed.
“Our division is tough with the pitching being good for all six teams,” Hoggard said. “Playing in that division definitely got us prepared for the playoffs. I’m proud of the way our guys battled because we told them that in this second game, it’s still 0-0, so we still have to come out and play. They did a good job of that.”
Thursday: Amory 15, Choctaw County 0
Rock allowed four hits, walked two and struck out six in the win.
The Panthers started the scoring off with three straight RBI singles in the second inning by Walker Maranto, Corbin Gillentine and Will McComb.
Amory added three more in the third with Rock and Reed Stanford smashing back-to-back doubles to drive in two, and Stanford later scoring on a wild pitch.
The Panthers exploded for nine runs in the fourth to finish off the win, highlighted by Ethan Kimbrough’s three-run homer.
“That was good to see him get into one,” Hoggard said. “He’s been doing it in batting practice, and it was good to see him finally have that translate to a game. On the road in an environment like that, it was a lot of these kids’ first playoff game, and it was good to see us get a lead and square some balls up.”
The first three reached as McComb reached on an error, Clayton Reese walked and Hunter Jones reached on a bunt single. McComb scored the first run on a passed ball, and Bryce Glenn walked to load the bases again.
Rock picked up his second RBI hit of the night, and Stanford grounded out to first to score a run ahead of Kimbrough’s big blast.
McComb and Reese drew walks in their second plate appearance, and Jones reached on an error in the outfield that scored three runs.
Amory also picked up a 3-2 win last Monday night at Corinth in nine innings with Reed Stanford driving in the winning run on an RBI single. Bryce Glenn's RBI double tied it, and Tyler Sledge, Clayton Reese and Hunter Jones combined to shut the Warriors down over the final seven innings.