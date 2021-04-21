AMORY/HAMILTON – The Amory Panthers finished off Division 1-3A play with a split with Alcorn Central, winning the first game 4-0 behind a shutout from Bo Rock last Tuesday and dropping a high scoring one, 14-13, on Friday night. The Panthers closed out the week with an 12-0 shutout of Hamilton on Saturday afternoon.
Rock went six innings last Tuesday, allowed three hits, walked two and struck out six in the shutout.
“Bo threw really well, and it’s another good outing by him,” Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “They kept us off balance, but we got the big hit when we needed to. Defensively and pitching when you put up a zero, your chances to win go up.”
The Panthers had plenty of baserunners but struggled to find the big hit to bring them in until the bottom of the third when Reed Stanford cashed in on a two-run single. Tyler Sledge reached on an error to make it 3-0, and Amory added its final run when Clayton Reese doubled in the fourth and scored on Bryce Glenn’s sacrifice fly.
Hunter Jones closed out the game with a scoreless seventh, striking out the side after allowing a leadoff hit.
Offense was plentiful for Amory in its loss on Friday night as Jones, Glenn and Bo Rock all had multiple hits, and the Panthers pounded out five doubles with one from each of those three and Reed Stanford and Walker Maranto also having one each.
Saturday: Amory 12, Hamilton 0
The Panthers rebounded with a win on Saturday afternoon and picked up where they left off offensively, backing up a strong day on the mound from Corbin Gillentine, who tossed four innings of one-hit ball.
“We swung it last night pretty well too, and we had a great pitching performance today from Corbin,” Hoggard said. “He missed some barrels, and defensively, we made the plays. It was a big bounce back from last night, and right now we’re at the time of the season with postseason coming up where you can’t lose two in a week. We had one shutout inning against Alcorn Central last night, and today to have five is huge.”
Amory came out hot, batting around and scoring six in the first inning. Clayton Reese led off with a hit and came in on Hunter Jones’ sac fly for the first run. Bo Rock smashed a double to right center to put he and Bryce Glenn in scoring position, and Reed Stanford made it 2-0 with an RBI single.
Walker Maranto smoked a two-run double to the wall in left center, and he and Ethan Kimbrough both scored on a wild pitch. Will McComb made it three doubles hit in the inning.
The Panthers added four in the second as Glenn and Rock got it going with back-to-back hits with one out. Stanford hit an RBI double to deep right, and Kimbrough drove in a run with a groundout to second base. Maranto beat out an infield single for his second hit and third RBI, and Gillentine added a run-scoring hit to help his cause.
Amory had hits from Jones and Rock in the third but a double play kept them off the board. They closed out the scoring with two in the fourth. Maranto added another double, moved to third on an error and scored on Gillentine’s sac fly. McComb also smoked another double and came home when Clayton Reese reached on an error.
In the fifth, pinch hitters Aiden Abas and Davis Adams reached base on an error and a walk.
For Hamilton, Evan Pounders had the lone hit and was on base three times, adding a pair of walks.
Gillentine walked two and struck out four, while Cayden Smith threw a scoreless fifth inning with a pair of strikeouts.
“Corbin has gotten stronger in his past three outings,” Hoggard said. “The main thing I’m seeing from him is he’s focusing, and he’s got more composure. He’s taking deep breaths and controlling the game, and that’s a Game 3 starter you have to have.”