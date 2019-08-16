For Amory coach Allen Glenn, his team isn’t just moving from Class 4A to Class 3A. It’s moving from one challenging division to another.
Amory leaves behind the likes of Pontotoc and Shannon in division play but goes into a challenging Division 1-3A with Booneville and Kossuth.
“They play good football. You have Booneville and Kossuth, who year in and year out are fighting for that division up there. Booneville made a long run this past year and got beat in the North half, and they are going to play. Kossuth will be physical, hit you in the mouth and well-coached. Nettleton is in our division now, and Coach (Ken) Topps does a great job up there. Belmont will be one of the better coached football teams we play all year, and Alcorn Central has been in that division and know what it takes to play in it.”
Glenn called his team the “new kids on the block” in both the division and in Class 3A.
“There will be some adjustments, but it will be a fight every Friday night,” he said. “We’re leaving a good 4A division, but we’re going into a good 3A division too, so we will have to play every Friday night.”
With a handful of returning starters on each side of the ball, the Panthers are hoping to make a run that mirrored the one in 2016 in Glenn’s first season as head coach. They have fallen in the first round the last two seasons.
“We feel like if we can stay healthy and have some luck go our way that we can make a little bit of a run. I’m just excited to see how our kids are going to compete,” Glenn said. “We had a great offseason, starting in November all the way until now, and I’m just anxious to see us get out as a full team and get all our injured guys back and see how we’re going to gel and how we play.”
The Panthers have plenty of experience in their junior and senior classes, but Glenn said it’s still a young team.
“I have said that for the last two years, and we still are young. We have a big junior class and a big freshmen class,” he said. “We’re a young football team in spots, but up front, on the offensive line, we are senior-heavy.”
In its jamboree this Friday night, Amory will get an immediate test as it faces 6A Tupelo again in a controlled scrimmage.
“We will be able to get hit in the mouth a little bit. Hopefully we can play a little bit with them. It’s a glorified scrimmage. Coach (Trent) Hammond and I have gotten together on that the last two years, and it’s more of a controlled deal,” Glenn said. “We feel like that both teams can get some good work in and get us both ready. The speed of the game will definitely be at a high, high level against Tupelo, so we will have to be able to adjust to that.”
Their non-division schedule is loaded up after that with four 4A teams, a game against 5A Saltillo and their annual A-Game rivalry against Aberdeen, another Class 3A team that they could see down the road in the playoffs.
“It’s a brutal non-division schedule. It will definitely be a test every time we play,” Glenn said. “We’ve got Itawamba and Caledonia that used to be in our division who should both be good, and we have always played Saltillo.”