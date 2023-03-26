AMORY – Center Hill’s pitcher provided some challenges for the Amory Panthers during Thursday’s game, but the Panthers proved to be up for the challenge as they took a 4-2 victory.
“We saw a really good pitcher,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We saw a guy that was throwing fast balls, curve balls and changeups, and that’s something that we’ve been needing to see. Facing good teams like this with a great pitcher is only going to make us better, and we appreciate them for coming out.”
After a quick first inning stalled out both teams’ first go at the plate, Center Hill scored the first run on an RBI single to take the lead in the second, but Amory answered back in the bottom of the inning.
Jack Howell led the inning off by reaching first on an error at first base, while Bryce Glenn followed with a base hit up the middle. Ty Hester’s sac bunt advanced both runners, and Jack Clayton picked up an RBI single to score the Panthers’ first run and tie the game.
After Center Hill got the second out of the inning, Walker Maranto was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Braden Maranto was also hit by a pitch to score Glenn. Tyler Sledge threw hit first two strikeouts of the night in the third inning to put things away quickly.
Despite Glenn getting another base hit up the middle in the third, a pair of strikeouts and a fly out closed out the inning, but the Panthers fired back in the fourth after going three-up, three down on defense. Clayton reached the bag on an error at shortstop, and Ben Gault entered as his courtesy runner.
Cayden Smith gave Amory a spark with a double to center field, and Corbin Gillentine finished the job by bringing Gault and Smith home with a single to left field, giving the Panthers a 4-1 lead.
The Panthers continued to hold Center Hill in the top of the fifth as Braden Maranto made a one-man double play, hauling in a line drive hit near second and tagging the runner out at second.
The Mustang made it a two-run game in the sixth inning, and held the Panthers scoreless in the bottom of the inning. Amory finished the game off strong in the seventh as Walker Maranto and Braden Maranto hauled in pop outs, while Glenn threw a strikeout to seal the win.
Sledge finished with five strikeouts and only gave up two hits, while Glenn threw three strikeouts in the final two innings.
“Tyler (Sledge) threw the ball well enough to keep us in the game, and Bryce (Glenn) came in to close it out,” Pace said. “We’ve still got a few pieces to fix, and we’ve still got four more division games coming out. We had a big, special day with the Summerford family as well, and we were glad to honor Shelley (Summerford) because she was a big supporter of these guys.”
