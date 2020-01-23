AMORY – In a close game, free throws can be the difference between winning and losing. Jamerison Martin and James Spratt’s shooting from the line sealed the deal for the Amory Panthers last Tuesday night as they battled to a 66-63 Division 1-3A win over the Alcorn Central Golden Bears.
“It felt like a really physical game, and was sloppy at times,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “I’m proud of them for finding a way to win. Sometimes it’s not going to be pretty, but good teams find a way to win.”
After falling behind early, Isaiah Thompson’s 3-pointer gave the Panthers their first lead. James Spratt answered the Golden Bears at the line to tie the game at 4-4. Thompson’s second three of the evening gave the Panthers the lead back, and his steal set up Martin, who made a pair of free throws for a three-point lead. The Golden Bears went on a 5-0 run before Thompson answered on the hoop and harm to get the lead back.
Martin’s three stretched the lead to 16-11, but the Golden Bears put in two threes to get to within one. Gray Thornton hit from downtown to take the lead to four, and Thompson’s putback made it a 23-17 lead. The Bears hit another three to make it 23-20 at the end of the first.
Martin drained another three to begin the second quarter, and a jumper from Thompson stretched the lead to five. A short run by the visitors cut the lead to one before Drew Keeton’s trey gave the Panthers breathing room. The game was tied at 31, before Keeton and Malik White set Thompson up to retake the lead. The teams began to trade baskets, resulting in two lead changes and one tie. Thompson and White’s back-to-back baskets gave the Panthers a 40-36 halftime lead.
Spratt opened the second half’s scoring for the Panthers, and after an answer from the visitors, Martin hit his third triple of the night to take the lead to five. Another Martin three took the lead to 48-42, and he kept his one-man run going with a drive and make. The Golden Bears scrapped back to within one, but a three from Thompson took the lead to 53-49. White’s put back gave the Panthers their biggest lead, but the Golden Bears began to close the gap with a late third-quarter run.
The run extended into the fourth, seeing the visitors retake the lead at 56-55. Thompson put in back-to-back buckets to retake the lead and go up by three. A three from the Bears cut a five-point lead to two with less than 90 seconds left.
Thompson got a turnover and fed the ball to Martin, who was made a pair of free throws for a 63-59 lead. Martin made one of two to stretch the lead back to four. Thompson grabbed an air ball and passed to Spratt, who was fouled with 8.3 seconds left and made both shots. A last-second three halved the margin, and the Panthers walked away with the 66-63 victory.
Martin led the Panthers with 21 points, followed by Thompson’s 20 and Spratt’s 12.
(G) Amory 58, Alcorn Central 44
The Lady Panthers had a rough start but went on a run to get the victory and secure the division sweep.
“It took a little while to settle in and get some things going,” Pearson said. “I felt like we met the challenge and didn’t shy away from it, and it gave us a chance to win tonight.”
After surrendering an early basket, Jhalia Small put the Lady Panthers on the board with a conversion off the offensive glass. She gave the Lady Panthers their first lead, taking a loose ball from Amaya Trimble in for a layup. Both teams went on a cold spell, but the Lady Bears found their rhythm through their speed and ended the first quarter with an 8-5 lead.
Emma Kate Wright’s pass set up Small, who began the second quarter with a layup. She was fouled on the next possession and tied the game at 8. Jillian Cox’s takeaway set up Wright, who hit a long two to give the Lady Panthers a 10-8 lead. The Lady Bears tied the game again, but Laney Howell’s three retook the lead. The visitors took the lead back, but Small came through again with a three-point play for the 15-14 lead.
After surrendering the lead again, Howell was fouled on the offensive rebound and made both shots at the line to set the Panthers on a 10-0 run, with the highlight being Wright’s three from the left corner. The Lady Bears answered with 44 seconds to go in the first half, but Small was fouled on the layup make and converted for the three-point play for a 30-20 lead halftime lead.
Trimble started the second half off with a basket to extend the lead to 12. The Lady Bears went on a 6-0 run before an Amiya Robinson make off the Trimble rebound broke the drought. Trimble showed her speed on the next play, getting the steal and cruising to an easy make. After another run by the visitors, the Lady Panthers went on a 10-0 run that extended into the fourth quarter, including a three from Asia Ivy.
The Lady Bears went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 48-39, before a Trimble hoop and harm stopped the run and put the lead back to double digits. Amory went on a 6-0 run to effectively seal the deal. Robinson was fouled late on the layup attempt under the glass and made both to stretch it to a 56-41 contest. Howell’s make at the end was answered by a three from the Lady Bears.
Small led the way for the Lady Panthers with her 16 points, while Trimble added 11 to the winning effort.