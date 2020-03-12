AMORY – In a back-and-forth game early, the Amory Panthers had the big inning in their arsenal on Thursday night.
The Panthers trailed 9-6 going into the bottom of the fifth but sent 13 to the plate and put up eight runs to come back and claim a 14-9 victory over South Pontotoc in their first game of the Amory Tournament. Amory finished off the sweep of their tournament with an 8-2 win over Mooreville on Friday and a 2-0 shutout against Greenland, Ark., on Saturday afternoon.
“I’m proud of the way the guys fought tonight,” Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “The thing I love about this group is that they are young, and we’re still trying to figure out games under the lights in the varsity setting and to calm ourselves down. But the thing I love about them is that they don’t get down on themselves. They have a bad at-bat, and they come right back. For a young, inexperienced group to be able to flush it and make the play in the field the next inning or be able to come up their next at bat and execute a bunt like we did with (Braxton) Griffin and (Clayton) Reese, those are things that they can learn to do and trust it. That just makes us more effective.”
South Pontotoc scored three runs in the top of the first, but Amory fired back with four in the bottom half, sending ten to the plate to take a 4-3 lead.
Walker Maranto led off with a walk, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. Andin Johnson drew a one-out walk, and Bo Rock sent the first two runs home with a two-run single to right. John Isaac Wallace also drew a walk and scored on a wild pitch. Reed Stanford and Bryce Glenn also earned free passes, and Braxton Griffin pushed across the go-ahead run with his bases-loaded walk.
The Panthers added to their lead and made it 6-3 in the bottom of the second. Johnson singled with one out, and his courtesy runner Will McComb stole second. Another walk to Wallace and an error off the bat of Rock loaded the bases, and Stanford drove in a pair with his single to center.
Amory got walks from Clayton Reese, Hunter Jones and Johnson in the third and Stanford in the fourth but stayed off the scoreboard until their big fifth inning.
The Cougars meanwhile pushed across two runs in the top of the third to get to within one and three in the fourth to go ahead 8-6. They added to that with one run in the fifth, but twice, the Panthers limited the damage with double plays.
Amory loaded the bases to open the fifth with Maranto reaching on an error and Jones and Johson each drawing walks. Two runs came home when Wallace hit a ball deep to right that just went off the outfielder’s glove, and Rock followed him up with a sacrifice fly to pull even at 9-9.
Stanford reached on an error to give Amory a 10-9 lead, and Glenn smoked an RBI single to left to bring in another run. Bunt singles from Griffin and Reese loaded the bases, and Maranto came through in his second plate appearance, driving in two runs and eventually finishing with three stolen bases in the frame. Jones capped off the scoring with a sacrifice fly.
“We had a little bit from everybody,” Hoggard said. “It was good to see John Wallace put one in. He got under it a little bit, and he’s been hurt and kind of struggling a little bit but that’s why he’s in that position is that he’s got some pop.”
Jones came on in relief in the top of the sixth and closed out the game with two scoreless innings, including striking out the Cougars in order in the top of the seventh.
“It’s good to see Hunter Jones get back on the bump, and we have definitely been needing him there,” Hoggard said. “We get a shot in the arm with him there. What we have been struggling with these young arms is not throwing strikes necessarily, but walks. We get in a lot of three-ball counts and where we have to get in fastball counts. We had two freshmen who pitched out of big innings too though with Bryce Glenn and Tyler Sledge.”