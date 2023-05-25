All of the adversity that the Amory Panthers have faced this season has led up to this moment. The Panthers are back in Pearl to compete for another 3A state title, and after talking with Coach Pace and a few players, it seems like the team is more than eager to potentially win back-to-back championships.

Deon Blanchard is the Sports Editor of the Monroe Journal. Contact him at deon.blanchard@journalinc.com or follow him on Twitter: @dblanchard21.

