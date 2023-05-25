All of the adversity that the Amory Panthers have faced this season has led up to this moment. The Panthers are back in Pearl to compete for another 3A state title, and after talking with Coach Pace and a few players, it seems like the team is more than eager to potentially win back-to-back championships.
It’s crazy to think just two months ago, the Panthers were without a home as their baseball field was completely destroyed by the devastating tornado that hit their town. Instead of laying down and trying to pick up the pieces, the Panthers rose from the destruction and set their hearts on finishing the season strong and ending it with more hardware.
This seemed like a tall task to many, but this team made it look like a walk in the park as they currently stand with a 16-3 record since the tornado hit. This was an extremely impressive accomplishment, especially considering that all 19 of these games were either on the road or played at Hamilton’s field.
Like Coach Pace said during our interview last week, “The storm made us stronger.” Amory continued to display its strength throughout the playoffs, sweeping all four of its series to make it back to the championship round.
Their most recent series against Kossuth really opened the eyes of any doubters that they might have as the team proved that they can not only dominate opponents, but they can also step up in clutch moments and close out tightly-contested games.
Similar to last year’s championship team, this group of guys has pitching and hitting depth that has carried them throughout the year. Guys like Walker Maranto, Bryce Glenn and Jack Clayton are all catching their strides at the right moment at the plate, while Tyler Sledge, Glenn and Ty Hester have been veterans on the mound.
Overall, it’s been a total team effort for the Panthers in their journey back to Pearl. Amory will face off against Saint Stanislaus in the championship game, a team that Coach Pace described as scrappy and poses a lot of similarities to the Panthers.
At the end of the day, win or lose, I think we can all admire the grit and dedication that the 2023 Amory Panthers have shown this season. This team will forever be remembered as the light that shined during one of Amory’s darkest moments.
