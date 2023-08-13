The Amory Panthers showed resiliency over the summer, adjusting to their new situation after the tornado, but now, they are ready to start playing normal football.
“We’ve been at it three days a week all summer and participated in multiple OTAs this summer,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “We played Tupelo, Booneville, New Albany and hosted a 7-on-7 at Ripley, so we’ve seen good competition already. We’re ready for the season and ready for a little bit of normalcy, whatever that may mean in our scenario. Our kids have done a really great job of being resilient and now it’s time for them to handle the adjustments that come during the season.”
Even though the Panthers will be replacing 15 starters this season, Dampeer is impressed with the hard work that this year’s senior class has displayed to take over those roles.
“The one thing that I’m thankful for is even though we lost 15 guys, there are going to be some senior starters that have paid their dues and have learned the system,” he said. “The game has slowed down for a lot of these guys, and they’re developing in the weight room, so they’re going to be big-time starters and contributors for us. We hope that as we continue to grow our program, we can continue that cycle of letting our young guys develop before throwing them out there into the fire.”
Despite losing that many starters, the Panthers have seen multiple guys take on leadership roles such as Christopher Hampton, Allen Dobbs, Walker Thompson and Emmanuel Randle.
“We’re still searching for some leadership and trying to figure out who will our bell cows be when we go through a little adversity because we know it’ll come,” Dampeer said. “Christopher has never started before, but he’s had an unbelievable offseason because he’s here to work and hungry. He’s one of those guys that can lead by example and be vocal. Allen is another junior that’s been solid, and he’s coachable whenever he messes up. Walker provides solid leadership up front as our returning center, and Emmanuel has shown that he’s willing to put in the work, and he loves to practice.”
The Panthers will move up to class 4A this season where they will face Ripley, Itawamba AHS, Shannon and Tishomingo County in their division.
“We were already playing a bunch of 4A teams, but it counts a little bit differently now,” Dampeer said. “We’re excited about it though because we love to play those communities, and I think there are some good games in those communities.”
Amory will host all of its home games at Tupelo this season, and they will match up against Tupelo this Friday for their jamboree.
“We’re very thankful that so many teams in the community reached out to host our games, and it was a really great deal to go to Tupelo, which has a turf field,” Dampeer said. “Coach (Ty) Hardin, Mr. (Jason) Miller and their superintendent have been really good to us with figuring things out. We’re going to play four different dates at Tupelo, and we’ll be on the road the other six. It is what it is, and we’re not going to take anything for granted.”
Dampeer said that the Panthers' motto for this year is ‘Respond’ after all the adversity that they have faced.
“Guys had to respond to the situation that we were in with the weather, and now they’re having to respond to what our opponents do on the field,” he said. “How you respond to events really affects the outcome, and we’ve got to continue to develop that.”
