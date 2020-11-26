ECRU – The Amory Panthers bounced back quickly from their lone loss of the season, snagging a 77-69 road win over North Pontotoc behind a big night from Drew Keeton and a strong effort from their bench.
Keeton finished with a game-high 23 points, hitting five three-pointers on the night.
“Obviously Drew probably more than carried us on the offensive end and got going. He deserves a night like tonight,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “Nobody outworks him, and he was ready when his team needed him tonight. I’m real proud of him and happy for him to have that kind of night. Gray (Thornton) and Charleston)Wallace) made some shots, and when a guy like Drew gets going, it opens things up even more for those guys too, just picking their spots.”
Keeton and Thornton scored Amory’s first points off threes, but the Vikings led by as many as seven in the first quarter before Kanye Stevenson’s basket to end the period.
Keeton drained another three to open the second and get the Panthers to within two at 18-16 before North answered with a quick 6-0 run. Amory countered with a run of its own to tie the game, and the Panthers finally pushed ahead with three-pointers from Ty Hester and CD Bolton.
“We had a big second quarter and had some guys step up and hit some shots,” Pearson said. “CD Bolton was huge coming off the bench and kind of stretching that zone with him and Drew getting going. Amare Brown had a good night, and Kanye (Stevenson) was big in the post for us. That’s big.”
Bolton hit another three, and Stevenson made a pair from the line to give the Panthers their largest lead at 40-32 before the Vikings ended the half with a layup.
Thornton sank a trey to open the third and go up by nine, and Keeton stretched that to ten a few minutes later with his fourth of the night. North was able to get back to within six before another Keeton three, and the Panthers led 58-47 at the end of the third.
Thornton, Wallace and Stevenson helped open a double-digit lead early in the fourth, and Keeton, Wallace, Brown and Jamerison Martin sealed the win from the free-throw line late.
“We battled a lot of adversity tonight. Malik (White) was out with a tweaked ankle from Tuesday night, and then Jamerison gets banged up and played very little,” Pearson said. “I thought it was a great chance for all of us to still be able to do when somebody like Jamerison is out and getting the ball in and handling pressure. I thought guys did that and you could tell they had been there a little bit before.”
Keeton led the way with 23 points, followed by Wallace’s 15 and Thornton’s 13 points.
“I feel like we’re starting to trust each other a little bit,” Pearson said. “We’re still having some lapses on the defensive end that we have to clean up, but it’s good to come out on top. I’m proud of them for where we’re at. Hopefully we can get healthy and play one next week.”
(G) North Pontotoc 60, Amory 53
The Lady Panthers lost their lead in the second quarter and tried to get it back late before falling short.
Amory led by as many as five three different times in the first as Jatavia Smith hit a trio of three-pointers and Amaya Trimble and Kimiya Parks also contributed points.
The Lady Vikings got to within two to close the first, but Emma Kate Wright gave Amory some breathing room with her three to open the second. North went up by five twice before Parks cut it to two at the break.
North started the third on an 11-0 run to stretched it to 38-24 to open the third before Smith ended the drought for Amory. Smith, Parks and Jillian Cox got to within five to close the quarter. In the fourth, Amory cut it to four on a 6-0 run, then to five on Cox’s three, but the Lady Vikings were able to finish off the win with free throws.
Smith’s 16 points were tops for the Lady Panthers, followed by Parks’ 14.