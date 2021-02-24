The Amory Panthers had a slow going at times offensively during the Division 1-3A tournament and will look to use the week off with the weather to recharge their batteries going into a potential playoff run.
“We weren’t really necessarily clicking on all cylinders, and we didn’t end up where we wanted to be coming out of the division,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “We picked a bad night to have a little bit of an off night against Nettleton, and we’re trying to hit that reset button. I let the guys know we have a chance until somebody beats us, and we’re working on getting mentally prepared for a tough battle in the first round. Maybe the week off will help us.”
Amory had one break for a week with quarantines but has been going full force since the beginning of December.
“It’s been a crazy year with a different kind of strain on these kids emotionally, physically and mentally with breaks and always being nervous with a quarantine affecting us,” Pearson said. “We’ve dealt with injuries, and hopefully this week will be good for a couple of those guys to heal up a little more.”
Pearson said he’s communicated with his team and was at first frustrated about the time off.
“It’s definitely the worst time to have this type of break, going into your win or go home game. You realize quickly that it’s out of your control, and you just have to accept it,” he said. “We have bonded through our group message, but we haven’t been able to talk a lot of basketball for any significant amount of time. We’ve made sure to watch a little bit of film.”
Like the rest of the season, Amory didn’t have one player carrying the load in their division tournament games, but the Panthers are seeing different players step up at different times.
“It’s kind of consistently been a little inconsistent for us all year with our starters with different guys stepping up in a couple of game stretches. I would love to get them all going at once, which hasn’t happened yet, but that’s a lot to do with what teams are trying to do to take certain things away,” Pearson said. “Our guys are good about taking a back seat and letting certain guys make plays if it’s not happening for them. They have developed confidence and trust in each other.”
Having five threats in the starting lineup has been one of the Panthers’ strengths.
“It makes it hard on other teams because you can’t zero in on one or two guys. We have other guys who are good enough to hurt you,” Pearson said. “I hope we can get two or three guys going on Tuesday night. If we do, we have a good chance to win, and if we can’t, it could be a struggle. You can’t expect to survive very long in the playoffs with having off nights. Sometimes it’s diving on the floor for a loose ball or taking a charge, just doing something to get things going if our shot isn’t falling.”
Amory matches up with Noxubee County, and Pearson said the Tigers’ style of play is different from the Panthers.
“Our division and the division we match up with is a big contrast in styles,” he said. “It’s going to be interesting to see who comes out on top. One thing will have to win in all four of the matchups with the teams from our division. It’s wide open.”
If the Panthers make it through, they would play the winner of Winona and North Panola.
“There are going to be challenges with conditioning on Tuesday for sure, and we want to get off to a good start,” Pearson said. “We have some offensive threats so if you get everybody going, you can ride that wave as long as you can keep winning. It’s that point in the season where your back is against the wall, win or go home, and that’s when you have to step up.”