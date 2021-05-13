AMORY – The Amory Panthers pulled off the comeback of the season in their first game of the second round of the playoffs at Water Valley.
Amory trailed 7-2 going into the sixth inning but scored four in each of the final two innings to pull off a 10-7 comeback. The Panthers rode that momentum to a dominating 13-3 win in the second game to complete the sweep and set up a third-round matchup with division rival Nettleton.
“That was a big win in that first game. It’s good to see them battle throughout the season in the wins we have had and stick with the plan,” Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “To win last night and carry it over into the second game is huge. We were hoping to get to the third round, and we had a tough road. Any time you can keep playing baseball in May is always good. It’s going to be a big matchup, and we’re looking forward to it.”
Amory did take the first lead, 2-0, in the top of the second inning on a bases-loaded walk to Bo Rock and an RBI single by Reed Stanford after Corbin Gillentine’s double, Clayton Reese’s walk and Hunter Jones being hit by a pitch.
The Blue Devils answered quickly, blasting a two-run homer to tie the game in the bottom half, and they took the lead with all five runs coming in the bottom of the fourth.
Bryce Glenn came on in relief in the top of the fifth and shut them down from there to help start the comeback.
He got a double play to work around a walk in the fifth and retired the side in the sixth after an error in the sixth.
The Panthers began their comeback when Walker Maranto and Gillentine each got on base to start the sixth with Maranto drawing a walk and stealing second and Gillentine getting a hit to push him to third.
Will McComb’s fielder’s choice brought in the first run, and Glenn, Rock and Stanford all came through with two-out hits to get the game to within one run at 7-6.
Maranto dropped a hit into right field to start off the seventh inning as well, and McComb’s walk and Reese’s bunt helped tie the game. Glenn was hit by a pitch to load them up for Rock.
Rock’s pop foul was missed to give him new life, and he cashed in by smoking a double for the 9-7 lead. Stanford followed him up with an RBI hit of his own for an insurance run.
Glenn worked around a one-out double with a comebacker to the mound and a strikeout to end the game. He allowed one hit in three innings, struck out four and walked one.
“Those three shutout innings from him were huge, and he swung it well this series too,” Hoggard said. “We got timely hits and battled well with two strikes in both games.”
Game 2: Amory 13, Water Valley 3
The Panthers picked up where they left off offensively and got another big start on the mound from Tyler Sledge, who struck out nine on the night and allowed a lone earned run on five hits and two walks.
“(Tyler) Sledge’s pitching performance was huge. We made plays behind him, and he had three pitches going,” Hoggard said. “He’s tough when he does that. We booted some balls in that fourth inning, but last night, we let that snowball a little and minimized that tonight with the lead. It’s a good win and to be able to move on. We grinded out at bats and still put balls in play with two strikes, and good things happen when you do that.”
Bryce Glenn started off a big night at the plate with an RBI single in the first after Clayton Reese was hit by a pitch.
The Panthers cashed in on four runs in the second. Ethan Kimbrough led off with a double, and a fielder’s choice and an error off the bat of Reese brought in two runs.
Hunter Jones smoked an RBI single to left to make it 4-0, and Glenn legged out a triple to drive him in as well.
Hits by Kimbrough and Corbin Gillentine and an error loaded the bases with one out in the third, and Reese reached on an error to plate a pair of runs.
Three hits and three errors led to Water Valley’s only runs of the game in the fourth inning, but the Panthers got those right back in the bottom half on a bases-loaded hit by a pitch to Walker Maranto and a walk to Gillentine and a sacrifice fly by Will McComb.
The fifth inning was the only one Amory didn’t score in, but they ended the game in the bottom of the sixth. McComb smoked a two-run double, and Jones ended the night with the run-rule on his RBI single.