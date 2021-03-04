AMORY – The Amory Panthers were in a little bit of trouble in the third inning of Saturday afternoon’s game against county rival Hamilton.
With the bases loaded, Jack Clayton took over on the mound, and he and the Amory defense saved the day with back-to-back outs and along with solid hitting, secured a 9-1 win.
“That was a tough situation to come in with one out and the bases loaded,” Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “But Jack fueled it up and gave us a chance.”
The Panthers’ defense came through for starter Cayden Smith in the first inning with back-to-back groundouts to start the game. Sam Robinson drew a walk for the first baserunner of the game. The Lions threatened on a Quinn Pounders single into right field, but Robinson was thrown out at third to end the threat.
Pounders took the mound to begin the bottom of the first and got off to a great start, retiring the Panthers in order.
Smith returned the favor in the top of the second, sitting down Hamilton in order, including a strikeout to end it.
Walker Maranto opened the scoring in the bottom of the second by blasting a home run over the left field fence to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead after Bo Rock led off the inning with a walk. John Isaac Wallace kept it going with a double to right center and advanced to third when Braxton Griffin reached on an error. He came in to score when he and Griffin pulled off a double steal. Stanford won a free trip to first after getting hit by the pitch, but the inning ended on a bunt attempt.
The third inning began with a Blake Gosa walk, but Smith got a strikeout swinging for the first out. Grayson Cockerham drew a walk, and Evan Pounders was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Clayton came on in relief, and the Panthers got the job done, getting a pop out and a strikeout to end the threat.
Bryce Glenn’s walk started the bottom of the third, and Rock’s double to right field brought him home for the 4-0 lead.
Noah Hester walked to begin the fourth inning but was thrown out at second by Clayton on a Drake Pittman bunt. Clayton retired the next two on strikeouts to end the inning.
Cockerham took over for Pounders on the mound in the bottom of the fourth and allowed just a walk to Will McComb.
Clayton started the fifth strong by throwing out Joshua West on a grounder and struck out the next two to finish with five strikeouts in relief.
Hunter Jones was hit by a pitch to open the fifth and came home on Glenn’s base hit and a missed connection by the Lions. Glenn took third on a wild pitch and scored on a Maranto groundout. Clayton Reese’s sacrifice fly brought Rock home to make it a 7-0 lead.
Jones took over for Clayton on the mound to begin the sixth, and after giving up a leadoff single to Robinson, recorded back-to-back strikeouts and got out of the inning on a fielder’s choice to third.
The Panthers added two more runs in the sixth when Reed Stanford scored on a passed ball, and Jones came home on a fielder’s choice from Rock.
The seventh inning started out with a groundout, but walk by West gave the Lions some late hope. A wild pitch put him in scoring position, and Cockerham’s single put runners at the corners.
Evan Pounders’ groundout brought West home for the Lions’ only run of the game.