AMORY – The Amory Panthers asserted themselves and set the tone in the first inning, scoring 14 runs in the inning and never letting up to close out a 17-0 win over Independence in the second round of the playoffs on Friday.
The Panthers closed out the series on Saturday in a 15-4 win to advance to the third round to face Kossuth.
“It’ll be a completely different game next time because we’ll be facing a different pitcher,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We’ll see a lefty, which we need to face someone like him, but we had a pretty good night at the plate in game one.”
Game 1: Amory 17, Independence 0
In Game 1, The Panthers quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the first after Reed Stanford drew a walk, while Walker Maranto and Ethan Kimbrough got on base after being hit by a pitch. Bo Rock reached first on an error, while Stanford came in for the first run of the game.
Braden Maranto came in for Walker Maranto as a courtesy runner, and he scored Amory’s second run after Corbin Gillentine got hit by a pitch. Tyler Sledge pushed the Panthers’ lead to 3-0 on a sacrifice fly to center field.
After Clayton Reese drew a walk, Amory took a 5-0 lead after Bryce Glenn grounded into a fielder’s choice which allowed Rock and Gillentine to come home. Will McComb added to Amory’s lead with an RBI single to center field.
The Panthers continued their success at the plate in the first, making their way back to the top of the lineup with Stanford and Walker Maranto drawing walks. Amory went up 8-0 after McComb and Stanford scored on an error, while Kimbrough reached first.
Rock extended the lead to 11-0 with a three-run bomb to center field. Gillentine and Sledge picked up a base hit, and an RBI double by Reese brought Gillentine in for a run.
After Cayden Smith came in for Sledge as a courtesy runner, Amory took a 14-0 lead after a two-run single by Glenn.
“We hit it pretty well, and they gave us some freebies in the first to put some runners on,” Pace said. “We hit the fastball when they tried to challenge us, and we got some big hits by (Bo) Rock and (Ethan) Kimbrough.”
Amory continued to add to its big lead in the bottom of the second as Stanford and Walker Maranto drew walks, and Kimbrough hit an RBI single to right field to bring in Stanford. Courtesy runner Braden Maranto came in and scored on an error in the outfield, giving the Panthers a 16-0 lead.
Reese got an RBI on a sacrifice fly to right field as Kimbrough came in for the run. Amory’s defense went three up, three down to seal the victory in three innings.
“Tyler (Sledge) pitched a good game,” Pace said. “He’s been a force for us on the mound, and he knows that he’s the first guy coming out for us to give us a chance to win.”
Saturday: Amory 15, Independence 4
The Panthers completed the sweep on Saturday with a pair of big innings in the fourth and sixth, bringing in 13 runs to grab the win. Jack Howell finished with eight strikeouts in three innings, while Bryce Glenn had four in three innings.
Clayton Reese drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the first, and Corbin Gillentine added a sac fly to make it 2-0 in the second.
Howell hit an RBI double in a big fourth inning for the Panthers, and Will McComb added an RBI single.
The Panthers struck for seven runs in the top of the sixth, including RBI singles from Reed Stanford, Walker Maranto and Corbin Gillentine. Gillentine finished with three RBIs in the win.