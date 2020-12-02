AMORY – The Amory Panthers had a stronger second half last Monday night against Caledonia but came up a goal short in 2-1 loss.
“We have to get to where we play better in the first half, on both teams,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “We played a lot better in the second half on both sides.”
Caledonia scored its two goals in the first 18 minutes, but the Panthers held them from there.
Bryn Camp put in a goal with 10 minutes left in the match to get Amory close.
“We had Bryce Helton in really good positions about four times in the first 10 minutes, and we weren’t able to get anything with it,” Clayton said. “(Tyler) Sledge was pretty solid for us in the back and probably the most stable we had on the back line. In the midfield, Reed (Stanford) did some good things, and Gunnar (Williams) had a solid game. Terrell (Atkins) helps us some in the attack, and Dylan Thompson played pretty well at the defensive mid spot, especially in the first half.”
The Lady Panthers shut out Caledonia in the second half but couldn’t find the back of the net in the loss.
“We had some good chances in the second half. In the attack, we had a really good opportunity in the 39th, and then came out in the second half and had about four good opportunities,” Clayton said. “On one, the goalkeeper made a really good save going to her left, but we just couldn’t put shots on frame. We’re still searching on both teams for somebody that’s just going to step up and be a goal scorer when they get the ball.”
Caledonia scored in the 7th and 34th minutes on the way to their win.
“Emma Pinkerton and CC (Smith) were both pretty solid on the back line tonight,” Clayton said. “Hannah (Moore) came in and made a couple of good saves for us in the second half. Mylie Williams, a seventh-grader, did pretty well. We moved her in a couple of spots in the midfield. Emma Gore played a pretty good game but just couldn’t finish. She put herself in good positions.”