The division picture for both Amory soccer teams continued to take shape this past week as the Panthers secured their division title with wins over Vardaman and Booneville.
The Lady Panthers fell to second place in the division as they took a 1-0 loss to Tupelo Christian for their first division loss. They also picked up wins over Vardaman and Booneville.
On Friday night, Amory scored all five of its goals from the 33rd minute on for the 5-0 shutout win over Booneville.
“Offensively, this was probably our best game with the guys, just because we moved side to side and were hitting 30-40 yard passes from the back line,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “We have to keep doing what we were doing in that one offensively. We had some good practices leading up to it this week.”
Reed Stanford started things off with the first goal of the night off an assist from Gunnar Williams, who then got a goal of his own five minutes later after Stanford’s corner.
Bryn Camp scored the first of his two goals in the 48th minute then headed in a free kick from Riley Grace in the 53rd minute.
Bryce Helton rounded out the scoring with the last goal in the 74th minute with Williams getting the assist again.
“Everybody played well with the guys. Mattison (Glenn) played some good balls from the back, and Will (McComb) and Tyler (Sledge) got involved in the offense a lot as outside backs,” Clayton said. “Dylan (Cooper) had a really good game in the center mid, and Gunnar (Williams) has really turned it on since Christmas. Bryce (Helton) had one of his best games of the year.”
Against Vardaman, Williams and Camp scored goals.
Lady Panthers go 2-1 on the week
On Saturday, TCPS scored its lone goal in the 6th minute, but the Lady Panthers’ defense held them from there. The two meet again this week with Amory still having a shot at the division title if they can get a split with the Lady Eagles.
The Lady Panthers were playing without leading scorer Macie Williams, who was injured in their win over Booneville on Friday night.
“We knew coming in that we were going to have to get the ball wide in the counter attack, and we created some opportunities when we did that,” Clayton said. “We knew they were going to try to chip balls into the middle with those three forwards in tight and get a little possession with their three midfielders, then it was going to be a long ball in. For the most part, there were a few times we let one slip through, but I’m pleased with the way everybody played today.”
Against Booneville, Williams and Payton Ford each scored goals with Williams also assisting on Ford’s goal.
“It was tough losing Macie last night, but for this to be the division today and Tuesday, being able to hold it to 1-0, it still gives us a chance. Annabelle (Holman) had a huge save to keep it 1-0 late in the game,” Clayton said. “We had an off night for the girls against Booneville, and we weren’t in it. Today was a lot better, and we were a lot more focused.”