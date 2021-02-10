Amory’s success on the football field has translated to three of its offensive stars taking their careers to the next level.
After Jay Hampton signed with Mississippi State during the early signing period in December, on Wednesday’s National Signing Day, Hunter Jones made it official with Itawamba, while James Spratt signed with Northwest.
“The numbers speak for themselves. Coach (Bobby) Hall used to say sometimes numbers tell a story, and these three guys arguably have put up some of the best numbers since the Forest Williams and Dario Robinson years,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “I’m proud of these three guys. They are good men, and I think all three colleges are getting good football players but good guys too. You can’t escape what they have done for our program, and going forward what our young guys have seen them do will hopefully push them.”
Jones, Amory’s four-year starter at quarterback, said the coaching staff was what stood out to him most about ICC.
“When we went on a visit to ICC, me and Coach (Chad) Cook and Coach (Sean) Cannon, their whole coaching staff, me and Coach Cook really broke down some film, and I like what they are doing over there,” Jones said. “They have a good coaching staff, and I feel like if I go over there, they are going to help me in a big way.”
Spratt said he liked the academics at Northwest.
“Everybody wants to talk about their football facility, but what stood out to me was their academics and how they can help me with that. I felt like I could see going there better than anything else,” Spratt said. “I want to get there and win a championship too, but it was more about the academics, the campus life and how nice the teachers were.”
Jones finished with 10,721 yards of total offense for his four-year career – 8,963 passing and 1,758 rushing – and 121 total touchdowns (88 passing and 33 rushing). As a senior, he passed for 2,606 yards, and 29 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
“There’s a lot you can say about Hunter. He came in as a 14-year-old kid and has thrown for over 2,000 yards and rushed for nearly 500 every year,” Glenn said. “He’s an exceptional player who probably spins it as good as any kid I have ever coached, and I don’t know that I will coach many more Hunter Jones’s.”
Sidelined by injury
Spratt was off to a strong start to his season, ranking third on the team with five touchdown catches along with two rushing touchdowns despite playing just two-plus games before a season- ending knee injury. As a junior, he had over 600 total yards, 29 tackles and two interceptions.
“James got hurt early in the year and that sidelined him after the third game, but he was going to have an awesome year,” Glenn said. “He brings so much to the table as an athlete, and he’s a defensive guy and an offensive guy. He’s a special player, and I’m just excited that he’s getting this opportunity.”
Jones was named Division 1-3A Most Valuable Player this season after being the Offensive MVP his junior season. He was a Class 3A first-team all state selection and named to the Daily Journal All-Area team the last two seasons.
“When you get to the next level, it gets harder, so I have to get in the weight room, keep studying film, get my mechanics better and produce how they want me to,” Jones said. “I definitely need to get better with my pocket movement, throwing from the pocket, instead of when the pocket starts to collapse, go ahead and get out. I need to feel more comfortable in the pocket and get better with my throwing.”
Spratt was an all-division selection for three seasons, including first team his junior season. He said his main focus is recovering from his knee injury and improving on the defensive side of the ball, where he will play safety.
“Some coaches were surprised that I still got offers after I got hurt, but it didn’t surprise me but kind of did,” Spratt said. “I got released to work out a few weeks ago, and I have been in the gym every chance I get and am trying to get my knee back right. I haven’t played as much defense so I’m also going to watch defensive players and see how I can improve my game there.”
Glenn said the fact that both players have come back from injuries in the past year speaks to their toughness.
“James’ junior tape speaks for itself, and when you turn it on, you can almost get offers off it. It’s been a work in progress for him, and he’s done great,” Glenn said. “Hunter came off tearing his hand completely up in the summer and then breaking those three fingers in the first game of the season. Coming back from that and never missing a game, that’s lots of guts right there, and you can never, ever underestimate his heart.”