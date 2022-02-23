AMORY – The Amory Panthers made it rain from beyond the arc, knocking down a grand total of 11 three-pointers to clinch a 73-49 win over Amanda Elzy in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs last Tuesday.
The Panthers’ playoff run and season came to an end in the second round after a 15-3 run with two minutes left in the fourth quarter prevailed North Panola to a 68-55 win on Saturday.
“We picked a good night to get going from the perimeter,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said last Tuesday. “For the most part this season, we’d only have a few guys going from three, but we had a lot more guys contributing to those 11 made threes. This is the time of the year when you want to get some guys confident, and our shooting will definitely be something we lean on.”
Baskets from Charleston Wallace, Amare Brown and Kanye Stevenson helped the Panthers jump out to a 9-5 lead in the first.
Amanda Elzy fought back with a 7-1 run to take a two-point lead with 2:45 left, but Amory finished the quarter out strong as CD Bolton and DeAndre Blair cashed in on threes to give the Panthers an 18-14 lead going into the second.
The Panthers took their first double-digit lead at 24-14 on a layup, plus the foul, by Wallace to start the second quarter. Amory’s lead continued to grow later in the quarter as Bolton knocked down his third three-pointer of the game.
Bolton and Wallace sent Amory into halftime up 37-19 after the Panthers drilled threes in the closing minutes of the second.
An 8-0 run with multiple baskets from Stevenson pushed Amory’s lead to 26 to start the third. The Panthers’ lead eventually grew to 54-24 after a pair of threes by Ty Hester and Bolton.
Amory finished off the dominant quarter with a 60-33 lead after a layup from Stevenson.
In the fourth quarter, the Panthers did not miss a beat as they continued to shoot the ball well and hold on to their big lead to get the win.
Wallace, who reached 1,000 points in this game, notched a game-high 18 points for the Panthers. Bolton added 15 points, while Stevenson was right behind him with 14 points. Brown rounded out the first-round win with 12 points.
Saturday: North Panola 68, Amory 55
North Panola's huge late run downed the Panthers on the road in the second round to see their season come to an end.
“We knew coming over here was going to be tough, but I kept telling the guys to make it a game in the fourth quarter,” Pearson said. “I thought we had them rattled and frustrated at times, and we just knew that it would go all the way down to the wire. Unfortunately, it just bounced their way down the stretch, and I hate it for this group because they played their hearts out.”
After trailing the entire first quarter and falling 19-10 at the start of the second, multiple baskets from Charleston Wallace, Gray Thornton and Kanye Stevenson brought the Panthers to within a point going into halftime.
A three-pointer by Wallace gave Amory its first lead of the game at 28-26 at the start of the third, and the Panthers also took their biggest lead at 36-31 on a layup from Isiah Smith. The Cougars rallied back to take a 45-43 lead heading into the fourth.
Both teams traded baskets and the lead in the final period, but a big run in the closing two minutes by North Panola gave them the edge to seal the victory.
Wallace led the Panthers with 17 points, while Stevenson added 14 points in the loss. Thornton finished with 12 points on the night.