NEW ALBANY - The Amory Panthers showed flashes of things to come this season in their practice spring game against New Albany on Thursday.
“It’s been a good spring for us because we’ve got a lot of familiar faces back,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “It was really good to see those guys remember things from the fall, and the biggest thing is we came out almost 100 percent healthy and competed against a good team like New Albany. There are some spots that we have to figure out, but our main goal was to evaluate some guys and play against a different team.”
In the first quarter of the scrimmage, each team’s offense and defense lined up on the 35-yard line and each played 12 minutes of non-contact play. Jatarian Ware opened up the quarter with a 30-yard pass to Cameron Haynes.
Ware picked up his first touchdown of the night on a five-yard pass to Isaiah Brownlee. The Panthers’ defense forced a three and out on New Albany’s first possession, and Austin Hale got an interception on their second possession of the day.
Ware continued to find his receivers, connecting with Allen Dobbs, Charleston French and Elijah Spratt for catches.
“Charleston’s about to be a four-year starter, so we understand what he can do,” Dampeer said. “We knew we had a certain touch count with him, so we looked to throw the ball around some, and Jatarian (Ware) did a good job of finding the open receivers. I think almost all of our receivers had a catch, so that’s a good thing to see.”
In the second, each team was allowed to perform kicking drills before their offense and defense lined up at the 25-yard line for six minutes each of contact play. French kept the chains moving for the Panthers with a string of positive runs before Amory’s six minutes were up.
Amory’s defense stifled the Bulldogs in their six minutes of play as Hayden Dozier broke through the line and sacked New Albany’s quarterback to end their six minutes.
Amory’s junior varsity team took the field in the third quarter for six minutes of contact play each. The varsity boys came back onto the field to finish out the afternoon.
The Panthers’ defense did not give up a touchdown in New Albany’s final six minutes as Amory’s offense took over.
“We’ve grown a lot, and I’m excited for the summer,” Dampeer said. “Defensively, it was good seeing a lot of guys flying around out there, and we had younger kids on our second string that made some big plays as well. From a coach’s standpoint, that’s a positive to see how these kids react in different scenarios.”
Brownlee started Amory’s possession off with a 16-yard run, and Ware got the Panthers in the end zone on a deep pass to Haynes. After the score, the Panthers’ offense lined up again at the 25 to finish out their final three minutes of play.
Ware found Brownlee again for a 64-yard touchdown as the clock ticked down.