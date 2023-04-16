FULTON – The Amory Panthers finished off division play on Saturday with a big 10-0 shutout win over Nettleton to claim their first division title since 2018 with a division record of 8-0.
“We haven’t had one since 2018, and it’s something that this group has been talking about,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We’ve got it now, and we’re looking forward to a big week of games that will test us before the playoffs. These eight seniors are special and even though they lost their home on that field, they show up every day to work.”
The Tigers started off strong as Weston Fowler, Cade Oswalt and Hunter Kuhl all picked up base hits to load the bases, but a double play and a ground out held Nettleton scoreless in the inning. Walker Maranto lined off a double to left field and after courtesy runner Jathan Wray entered, Jack Howell drove in Amory’s first run with an RBI double.
Amory’s defense went three-up, three-down in the top of the second, while the offense managed to add five more runs in the bottom of the inning to gain a 6-0 lead. After Ty Hester and Cayden Smith got on bases with a walk and a single, Walker Maranto cracked one to right field for an RBI double.
Braden Maranto loaded the bases after getting hit by a pitch, and Corbin Gillentine followed with a two-run double to increase Amory’s lead to 4-0. Howell drove in two runs of his own with a single to right field before the Tigers picked up the third out of the inning.
“We’ve been seeing the ball pretty good, and we definitely don’t want to take a week off because we’ll see some good pitching next week,” Pace said. “This past week and next will only make us better.”
Hayden Kuhl tried to get something going for his team in the top of the third with a single, but the Panthers got three straight outs on a double play by Hester at third to Tyler Sledge and a strikeout.
Amory quickly loaded the bases in the third after a walk by Jack Clayton, a base hit from Hester and an intentional walk by Walker Maranto. Another walk drawn by Braden Maranto gave Amory a 7-0 lead as Clayton came home.
After Hester scored on a wild pitch, Gillentine put the Panthers up 9-0 with an RBI on ground out to second base. Struggles at the plate continued for the Tigers in the fourth, but they managed to hold Amory out in the bottom of the inning with two runners on after a double play and a fly out to Jay Hawkins.
Cruz Mitchell and Max Smith both hit singles to start the fifth, but Amory’s defense responded with three straight outs to finish off the inning. Cayden Smith opened the bottom of the fifth by hitting a fly ball to center field and reaching third on an error.
After Walker Maranto drew a walk, while Gillentine was intentionally walked, Sledge hit a walkoff RBI single deep to left field to put things away in five innings. Bryce Glenn pitched the shutout with four strikeouts for the Panthers.
“We pride ourselves on our defense because we understand that we have to be good defensively to put ourselves in good situations on offense,” Pace said. “We expect them to make plays on defense and throw strikes because these guys have been playing ball their whole lives.”
Last Monday: Amory 11, Nettleton 0
The Panthers outhit Nettleton 12-2 in their first game of the series as Amory cruised to an 11-0 win last Monday. Tyler Sledge pitched the shutout, finishing with five strikeouts and only giving up two hits and a walk.
“I’m just glad Sledge is back,” Pace said. “He battled that arm injury at the beginning of the year, and we shut him down, but he took his time and has done everything right.”
Hester finished the game with three hits and three RBIs, while Howell also added three hits in the win. Walker Maranto had two hits and a double, while Gillentine also hit a double and finished with a pair of RBIs. Sledge finished 2 for 3 at the plate and had two RBIs.
For Nettleton, Hunter Kuhl hit a double, and Cade Oswalt also had a base hit in the loss.
