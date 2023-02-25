AMORY – The Amory Panthers kicked off division play with big wins over Aberdeen in a Thursday night doubleheader, taking the first game 18-0 and the second 15-0.
Ty Hester led the way on the mound for the Panthers in the first game, pitching the perfect game through three innings with eight strikeouts.
“This was Ty’s first game back from basketball, so this was some good work for him because he threw strikes and did what we needed him to do,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We didn’t get to do much offensively, but he was a bright spot for us, having a perfect game. We’re going to need him to keep this up because we’ll have to have him later in the season. He’s been working hard, and it’s good to have him back.”
Aberdeen’s Caleb Roberson scooped a ground ball at second and threw it to Tim Ewing for Amory’s first out, but the Panthers responded by scoring their first three runs on walks. Jack Clayton followed by getting the first hit of the game on a two-run double to bring home Tyler Sledge and Jack Howell.
After Clayton scored on a walk, Braden Maranto drove in a run on an RBI single to give Amory a quick 7-0 lead. After Ben Gault came in as a courtesy runner for Maranto, Cayden Smith came home when Bryce Glenn was hit by a pitch.
Corbin Gillentine and Howell both hit two-run doubles to increase Amory’s lead to 12-0.
Sledge and Howell added two more runs to the scoreboard on walks, while Ethan Childers stepped in and hit an RBI single to bring Clayton home.
The Bulldogs’ defense got their second out of the inning when Shai’Cameron Mason got a strikeout. After the out, Amory scored three-straight runs on walks to extend the score to 18-0 before the final out.
Hester threw struck out five in the final two innings to seal the win for the Panthers.
Also Thursday: Amory 15, Aberdeen 0
Kye Dozier and Hadrian Abas split time on the mound in the second game, combining for nine strikeouts and not allowing any runs, hits or walks in the 15-0 win.
“We decided to let our younger guys go in the second game,” Pace said. “It’s fair to give them a shot because they’ve practiced just as hard as our varsity guys and now that an opportunity has presented itself, we’re going to let them go.”
Dozier went three up, three down in the first inning for the Panthers. Ace Rock and Titus Abas scored Amory’s first two runs on a wild pitch and a passed ball. After a pair of walks, Sam Black hit a two-run single to give Amory a 4-0 lead.
Ben Gault and Rock followed by hitting a pair of two-run singles in the first, while Cade Downey, Rock and Dozier scored runs on walks to push the score to 11-0. Black hit another two-run single before a strikeout by Aberdeen’s Jaliel Linzy gave Amory its first out of the inning.
The Panthers score their final two runs of the first when Gault hit an RBI single, and Black came home on a passed ball. Hadrian Abas came in at pitcher for the final two innings and threw six strikeouts to finish things off.
