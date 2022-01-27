AMORY – The Amory Panthers kept up their streak of division wins this week, rolling past Hatley 72-39 last Tuesday night before taking control in the fourth quarter for a key 64-55 victory against Noxubee County on Friday night.
The Panthers took the lead midway through the fourth quarter and held Noxubee to just three points from there.
“It was another back-and-forth game, and we talked about it being a game of runs at halftime,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “We said we wanted to make the last one, and we had some different guys step up down the stretch with another starter missing. It was good to see us battle through a very physical game. Seeing them continue to grow and evolve has been fun to watch.”
Amory jumped out to a strong lead in the first quarter, going up by ten twice with Gray Thornton scoring the first five points. Charleston Wallace and DeAndre Blair each sank key three pointers, and Wallace closed the quarter with a 21-11 lead on his free throw.
Noxubee came alive in the second, outscoring the Panthers 19-9 and getting it to a one-point game at the half with a 4-0 run to end the quarter.
Kanye Stevenson and Wallace had back-to-back buckets open the third and start to give Amory some breathing room, but the Tigers fought back to cut it to one again. Stevenson completed the three-point play, getting the bucket off an inbounds pass from Wallace, and the Panthers were able to push the lead out to as many as six after a layup from Thornton.
Noxubee had a late run once again, making it 45-44 going into the fourth, and they pushed ahead for the first time with the first points of the final quarter. The two teams traded the lead with Stevenson putting Amory up twice, the second time off a three-pointer.
After the Tigers tied the game at 52-52, Wallace came through with a pair from the line with 3:44 to go to put the Panthers on top for good. Wallace, Thornton and Blair all had buckets down the stretch to help seal the win, with Stevenson and Isiah Smith adding late free throws. The Tigers were held to just a field goal and a free throw in the final three minutes.
Wallace led three Panthers in double figures with 22 points, while Stevenson added 20 points. Thornton put in 11 points before fouling out late in the game.
“They had some big size that bothered us on the boards, and Kanye gave us some stuff on the offensive end in good spots,” Pearson said. “It ignites the crowd behind him, and they love watching him play. He hit some tough shots. DeAndre (Blair) had an early spark for us off the bench too, hitting some threes, and our seniors did what they normally do.”
Last Tuesday night, David Woods, Tyler Dabbs, Jaxon Knight and Josh Griffin were able to keep it close for Hatley early, trailing by just three at the end of the first, but the Panthers outscored them 18-3 in the second to ease to the 72-39 win.
Wallace led the way with 29 points, while Thornton added 10 points. Knight led Hatley with 21 points.
“We had some stretches where the ball really moved, and we created some looks for different guys,” Pearson said. “We saw some unselfishness against their zone, which is important. We played a lot of people to get some guys some minutes.”
On Saturday, Amory picked up a 50-38 win over Sheffield at the Grind2Shine Shootout with Wallace picking up game MVP honors with 20 points. Stevenson added 14 points.
Lady Panthers split division games on the week
The Lady Panthers pulled away from Hatley with a strong fourth quarter on Tuesday for a 52-35 win before falling to Noxubee on Friday night, 48-39.
Amory had just a five-point lead late in the third before ending that quarter with Laney Howell getting fouled on a three-point shot and making two free throws. The Lady Panthers kept that going in the fourth, continuing a 9-0 run to take control of the game.
“We had a pretty good performance all the way around defensively, and the girls understood that when I asked them what won the game,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “We played that zone, and our post players got to the corners on shooters and our guards dropped when they were supposed to. We did a better job getting in the passing lane. They did an excellent job communicating and talking.”
Hatley led early on Tuesday as well with Emma Rose Thompson, Kenlee Wilkinson, Lexi Miller and Gracie Dillard putting them up 7-4. Amory answered with a 10-0 run for a 14-7 lead with Jayda Sims having a pair of buckets.
Sims came through at the line for a 23-13 Amory advantage at the half, but Wilkinson and Kilie Edwards cut into the advantage in the third and Dillard’s layup brought it to 31-26 before Howell’s free throws to end the quarter.
Howell had a pair of big shots, including a three, early in the fourth, and Sims came through both at the line and with some key layups to help seal the win.
“It helps when you have some shots falling, and you’re attacking the goal,” Newell said. “Laney is one we look to get shots for, and it seemed like she was a little timid to start. I told her she has the green light, and she stepped up there in the end. Sasha (Burdine) did a great job sharing the ball, and she can see the floor and get it in the hands of people who need it.”
Howell paced Amory with 17 points, 12 of that in the second half, while Sims was right behind her with 15.
The Lady Panthers kept it close but never could close the gap on Friday against Noxubee. They fell behind early in the first before Sasha Burdine, Asia Ivy and Howell closed it to two at 11-9 at the end of the quarter.
Ashanti Smith, Ivy and Sims pushed Amory ahead early in the second, but Noxubee’s 10-0 run ended the first half to put them up 23-15. Sims cut it to seven early in the third, and Emarie Boddie made it a five-point game at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Panthers got to within two on a basket by Burdine with less than five to go, but Noxubee was able to seal its win from the free-throw line.
Ivy scored 11 to lead Amory, while Sims added 10 points.