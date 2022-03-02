CALEDONIA - Not even frigid temperatures could slow down the steaming Amory Panthers from picking up another win on the season as they rolled past Caledonia in a 5-1 victory on Saturday.
After trailing 1-0 in the second and third innings, Amory found its footing and kicked things into high gear in the fourth inning, bringing in multiple runs to take the lead.
“We had some big plays by Braden Maranto, Jack Clayton and Will McComb in that fourth to put us up,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We’d love to score earlier than that to put some pressure on our opponent, but I’m glad we got the win.”
It was a quick first inning for the Panthers’ offense as back-to-back strikeouts and a fly ball to the outfield brought the defense onto the field. Bo Rock wasted no time to get his guys back out there as two strikeouts and an out to third baseman Bryce Glenn ended the first.
After picking up a strikeout with the bases loaded, Caledonia brought in Parker Harris for a run on an error, giving the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead in the second.
Maranto, Rock and Clayton Reese made three straight outs with the bases loaded for the Panthers to prevent Caledonia from extending its lead.
In the fourth inning, the Panthers saw more success in the box. Corbin Gillentine drew a walk, and a hard single towards right field by Maranto advanced Gillentine to third base.
Maranto made two big plays to steal second and third base, which allowed Gillentine to come in for a run to tie things up.
Clayton brought Maranto home on a sacrifice bunt, giving the Panthers a 2-1 lead. Amory did not stop there in the fourth as McComb drilled a double out to left field, and Reese drew a walk to advance to first.
Reed Stanford brought both of them home on a single to left field, increasing Amory’s lead to 4-1 in the fourth. After that string of runs, Caledonia picked up its third out on a strikeout.
Rock’s pitching continued to be a bright spot as he grabbed two more strikeouts to send it into the fifth inning.
“Bo (Rock) kept us in the game on the mound,” Pace said. “Seventy something pitches in six innings is impressive. He was the driving force for us.”
Amory kicked off the sixth inning with a walk by Clayton, a sacrifice bunt by McComb to advance Clayton and a single from Reese. Stanford brought in his third RBI of the game as he grounded into a fielder’s choice, which allowed Clayton to score a run.
The Panthers sealed the win on a double play by Maranto as he laid out to make the out at second and threw to Reed Stanford for the final out of the game.
Friday: Amory 6, Saltillo 4
The Panthers’ second inning performance was the deciding factor in Friday’s 6-4 win over Saltillo as they scored five runs in the inning to go up big and get the win.
“Tyler (Sledge) and Jack (Howell) threw really well, and I believe they combined for 12 strikeouts,” Pace said. “Those five runs in the second inning put us up big, and then we closed the game out well.”
Sledge and Howell both finished with six total strikeouts in the win, while Walker Maranto had two hits for the Panthers.