ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs got out to an early lead Friday night, but the Amory Lady Panthers put their foot on the gas in the second quarter and defeated their rivals 57-48.
“I thought tonight that we showed that the ball can move around,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “There’s a lot of different girls that can make some good plays for us. The defense was good when it needed to be, and it’s fine when you’re winning.”
Kimiya Parks got the first points of the contest for the Lady Panthers, but the Lady Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run. Makayla Davis got the first points of the run, with Kierstyn Riddle getting a bucket and Jamiyah Hoskins draining a three. A long two from Emma Kate Wright cut the lead to 7-5, and Jhalia Small tied the game on a putback to end the quarter.
Davis put Aberdeen back up at 9-7, and Taylor Harrison’s three stretched the lead before Amiya Robinson’s make stopped the 5-0 run. The Lady Bulldogs got into foul trouble with Small tying the game at the line after getting the hoop and harm. Amaya Trimble put Amory up 14-12 after a couple of trips to the free throw line, and Small stretched that out with free throws of her own.
Harrison’s steal and drive to the basket and Davis’ basket cut into the lead, but Amory went on a 7-0 run to end the half, highlighted by Jatavia Smith’s three and a Wright score off a deflection to make the halftime lead 25-16.
The Lady Panthers got the first points of the second half with Trimble making two free throws. Davis stopped the visitors’ momentum with a basket and cut the lead to 27-18. The Lady Bulldogs got themselves into foul trouble again, as the Lady Panthers went on an 8-0 run thanks to the free throw line. Smith recorded the first field goal in over three minutes to stretch the lead to 35-18.
The home team finally broke their drought when Brianna Smith made one of two shots to cut the lead to 35-19. The two teams traded buckets, and Parks’ make from the stripe took the visitors’ advantage to 38-21. Paige Matthews hit a big three for the Lady Bulldogs, but Trimble answered with one of her own to make it 40-24. Amory went on another run to end the third quarter, the only Lady Bulldog make coming from Riddle, to lead 45-26 going into the fourth.
The Lady Bulldogs began the fourth on a 4-0 run before Small scored four points in a row to take the lead to 50-30. Trimble’s make off a cleanup by Jillian Cox made it a 22-point lead before Smith answered for the Lady Bulldogs and Matthews hit another three after saving the loose ball.
The Lady Bulldogs finally found their stride, going on a 14-3 run late in the quarter. Matthews began the run with two straight baskets, and Smith added a three. Hoskins’ three-pointer at the buzzer brought the deficit back to single digits.
Small led all scorers with 15 points, with Trimble adding 14 for the Lady Panthers. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Matthews’ 12 points with Riddle scoring 11.
(B) Amory 59, Aberdeen 44
The visiting Amory boys got the sweep thanks to a 59-44 victory after blowing open a close game in the third quarter.
“We talked about what we had to fix at halftime,” Pearson said. “Execution, being matched up on defense and being where we wanted to be. I thought in the second half, we were able to do all that.”
Tae Johnson’s early attempt from three missed for the Bulldogs, but James Spratt answered on the other end to put the Panthers on the board. Johnson made up for his miss with a score after getting a loose ball. Isaiah Thompson put the Panthers back on top, and Drew Keeton added to the lead with a layup off a pass from Treshon Hadley. T.J. Fields cut the Panther lead to 6-4 with his bucket. Hadley doubled the lead with his first bucket, but ML Fort cut the lead to 8-6 with a make off the offensive rebound.
Thompson buried a three to stretch the lead to four, but a miss on a three led to a Fields bucket on the other end, and a Donovan Fields long two tied the game at 11. Jamerson Martin hit a three-pointer to give the Panthers the lead back at 14-11 to end the quarter.
Johnson’s 3 to begin the second quarter gave the Bulldogs a 15-14 lead, and Jenari Bell made a pair of free throws to extend that. Thompson and Fields traded trips to the line, each making one of two shots to make the lead 18-15.
Malik White’s basket gave the Panthers a 21-20 lead, and Thompson added to that with a putback. Malik Williams’ basket cut it to one, and Loggan gave the Bulldogs the lead back on a putback of a missed three and completed the three-point play. Thornton’s steal led to a made basket on the drive with .1 seconds left in the first half tied the game at 25-all.
Thompson got the second half going, giving Amory a 27-25 lead. Williams tied the game with a bucket, and Loggan’s make gave the Bulldogs a 29-27 lead.
Williams’ foul sent Thompson to the line, where he made both shots to cut the lead back to one. Keeton gave the Panthers the lead from the paint, and the visitors went on a 5-0 run. Martin scored all five points, including a three-pointer before a Williams free throw ended the run.
The Panthers then went on a 9-0 run to end the quarter, with the highlights being Martin’s three-pointer and Thompson’s steal and layup drive.
The Bulldogs finally got back on the board to begin the fourth quarter, with a putback from Bell to cut the lead to 12. Keeton’s three-pointer off the Thompson rebound took the lead to 51-35. Johnson’s three pointer cut the Panther lead to 53-42.
Williams’ missed attempt led to a slam by Thompson, and Hadley’s finish completed Amory’s scoring. The Bulldog drought ended when a foul sent Fort to the charity stripe with :29 seconds left, where he made both shots to finish out the scoring.
Thompson led all scorers with 22 points, with Martin getting 15 for the Panthers in his first game of the season. Javian McMillian led Aberdeen with 11 points.