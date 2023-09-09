CALEDONIA – The Amory Panthers got off to a slow start early on but when they got things going, it was all hands on deck as they picked up a narrow 24-17 win over Caledonia on Friday.
“We had to respond all night,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Caledonia is a tough team to prepare for because they’re physical and have some great running backs. We made it closer than it probably should’ve been and had some emotional penalties that you can’t have when you’re trying to put the game away. That’s something that we’ve worried about as a staff, remaining focused. That’s a part of maturity, and we’re still growing in that nature, but it feels good to be 1-0 another week.”
After stalling out on their first two possessions and giving up a 35-yard field goal, the Panthers got the spark that they needed after recovering a fumble at Caledonia’s 19-yard line. Emmanuel Randle answered the call on the first play of the drive, breaking free for a 19-yard touchdown run.
Kye Dozier’s extra point gave Amory a 7-3 lead with 1:25 remaining in the first. With the ball on Caledonia’s 31-yard line, the Panthers strung together a long drive late in the second to add to their lead.
Completions of six and 13 yards from Braden Maranto to Randle and Ben Gault helped move the chains, and Randle scored his second touchdown of the night on a seven-yard run. Dozier’s extra point put Amory up 14-3 going into halftime.
“We started off kind of slow, and I knew that we had to pick up the pace,” Randle said. “They have a good defense, but the only thing that was on our mind was picking up the pace and getting into the endzone.”
Amory’s defense opened up the third with a big takeaway as a forced fumble by Tyree Neely was recovered and returned to the 30-yard line by Nathaniel Walker. This forced turnover set up a three-yard touchdown run by Neely, who led the charge on the drive to give Amory a 21-3 lead.
The Panthers’ defense continued to be a factor as sacks by Tyree Burns and Landon Jones pushed the Cavaliers back on their next drive. Caledonia started to get its momentum going, scoring its first touchdown on a three-yard run to start the fourth.
Multiple first-down carries by Maranto and Randle put the Panthers in good field position, and they were able to capitalize on it as Dozier drilled a 37-yard field goal, putting his team up 24-9. The Cavaliers moved the ball well following Amory’s score, but the Panthers’ defense stood strong as they forced a turnover on downs after a pass deflection by Walker.
After recovering a fumble near midfield, a 40-yard touchdown pass brought Caledonia within a touchdown with 1:02 left in the game, but Amory shut the door on any comeback attempt by getting in victory formation.
“This is two years in a row that I’m very proud of the way that we played against them defensively,” Dampeer said. “Our guys we’re all over the field, and I can’t say enough about Nathaniel (Walker). He’s a well-respected player from other coaches.”
