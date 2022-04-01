AMORY – The Amory Panthers were tested with two other quality teams on Saturday afternoon, splitting a pair of games against East Union and New Hope.
All three teams had one loss coming into Saturday with Amory falling in the first game 5-2 to New Hope before limiting East Union to just three hits in an 8-1 victory in the second game.
“Overall it wasn’t a bad day. Those are both very good teams with long futures ahead of them,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “I think we got in that mentality after running some wins off and going up 1-0 on New Hope that we were going to score some more runs, and we hit cruise control. We needed to be tested, no doubt.”
The Panthers put up a pair of runs with two outs in the first inning against East Union. Ethan Kimbrough and Bo Rock each drew walks, moved up on a passed ball and a steal from Kimbrough and scored on Corbin Gillentine’s two-run single to left center.
East Union cut it to a one-run game in the third after an infield single and three walks, but Jack Howell sat the Urchins down in the next two innings and the Panthers were able to add to their lead.
They utilized some small ball in the fourth to score a pair of runs. Jack Clayton reached on an error, and Clayton Reese followed him up with a bunt single. Will McComb sacrificed them both over with a bunt, and Reed Stanford reached on an infield single to score both runs.
Rock smashed his second home run of the day in the bottom of the fifth, a solo shot to right, to make it 5-1, and Amory tacked on three more runs in the sixth.
McComb was hit by a pitch, and Stanford and Walker Maranto loaded the bases on walks. Pinch hitter Tyler Sledge drew the fourth free pass of the inning to send home another run, and Stanford came home on an error on a pickoff attempt.
Gillentine reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Maranto to finish off the Panthers’ scoring.
Howell went five-plus innings in the start and allowed just one hit and one run while striking out five. Rock came on in relief for an inning and two-thirds and struck out the first two batters he faced.
“We had some guys come through with hits in that one and some better approaches,” Pace said. “Jack (Howell) was coming off that great outing against Starkville, and he threw more pitches today and was effectively wild. He kept them off balance, and coming behind him with (Bo) Rock was pretty good.”
In the first game against New Hope, Amory took a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on Rock’s solo shot but were held to just two hits from there, including Stanford’s RBI double in the bottom of the seventh.
Sledge struck out four in the start, while Cayden Smith threw a scoreless inning of relief with a pair of strikeouts.
“We fought back in the end and have to work on some approaches at the plate,” Pace said. “We got some different guys in the lineup and still have the pressure thing going if you’re not hitting, someone’s coming for you. Our mentality has to change a little bit because it’s going to be good baseball from here on.”