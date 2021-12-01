NEW ALBANY – An early double-digit lead and a hot hand from three in the first quarter ultimately resulted in 63-53 loss for the Amory Panthers against the host Bulldogs after a second-half momentum shift in the second game of the New Albany Tournament last Tuesday night.
Despite the loss on Tuesday, the Panthers were able to pick up an 87-38 blowout win over Senatobia to kick off the tournament last Monday.
“Looking back to the first quarter, we got off to a hot start shooting the ball, but we let them get some momentum in the second quarter, and they took the lead,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “We never really seemed to overcome that, and it was a struggle those last three quarters for us. When we needed a big play, a stop or a rebound, things just didn’t go our way.”
The Panthers pulled away from New Albany quickly in the first quarter, taking a 13-5 lead after multiple baskets from Charleston Wallace, Gray Thornton, Kanye Stevenson and CD Bolton.
Wallace knocked down Amory’s fourth three-pointer of the quarter, and a layup by Thornton with 16 seconds left gave the Panthers a 10-point lead. The Bulldogs got some momentum heading into the second quarter after Chris Carter drained a three at the buzzer.
Amory maintained a stable lead until late in the second quarter where the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run to take a 24-22 lead with 1:50 left, which was their first lead since the first few minutes of the game. Wallace quickly tied things up with a floater, but New Albany responded with a three-pointer. A mid-range shot by Thornton ended the half and cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 27-26.
The Panthers regained their lead at the start of the third quarter after buckets from Stevenson and Wallace, but an 8-0 run by New Albany gave them a 38-31 lead with 2:42 left in the third. Wallace and Stevenson gave Amory an answer for the run, trimming the lead down to three points, but the Bulldogs increased the score to 45-37 going into the final quarter.
With 4:40 left in the fourth, New Albany extended their lead to 49-39 after a mid-range shot from Mike Smith. The Panthers made a 9-4 run led by Amare Brown, Wallace, DeAndre Blair and Thornton to cut the lead down to 53-48 with 1:27 left.
The Bulldogs put the nail in the coffin after making nine free throws to seal the win.
Wallace finished the game with 26 points, while Thornton added eight points on the night.
“We were fighting hard, but I think there were some things that we were loose on that need to be tightened up,” Pearson said. “When you step on the court with good teams, you’ve got to be able to do all the little things, and I feel like we missed out on some opportunities to make big plays.”
Pearson reflected on his team’s journey from defeating Senatobia to facing New Albany.
“Everything was clicking for us that night,” Pearson said. “We all shot the ball well, especially Charleston (Wallace), who lead us in scoring. Kanye (Stevenson) gave us some production on the inside. Whether it was scoring or rebounding, he was an active presence for us down low. Gray (Thornton) and Amare (Brown) shot it well, and everyone chipped in and did their part to get that win.”
(G) Ripley 55, Amory 39
The Lady Panthers participated in the Saltillo Shootout where they matched up against Ripley last Monday, falling 55-39 in the one-day girls' tournament after a slow start to the game.
Amory was held scoreless in the first quarter, and Ripley took a 13-0 lead going into the second. Asia Ivy scored six points in the second quarter, while Laney Howell tallied five points as the Lady Panthers headed into halftime down 26-16. In the second half, the Lady Tigers outscored Amory 26-21 to capture the victory.
Jayda Sims led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 11 points, and Ivy contributed eight points.