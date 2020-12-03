WEST POINT – The Amory Panthers started fast and furious on Tuesday afternoon, jumping out to a 12-0 lead and rolling to a 65-28 road win over West Point.
“We made some shots, and I was a little frustrated with some things on the defensive end because I felt like we weren’t staying locked in on that end of the floor,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “Overall, you can’t complain too much, but we have to have a little killer instinct about us. If you mess around sometimes, it’s going to come back to bite you. But we have had guys that have been stepping up for the first few games, and they did what they have been doing and got us off to a good start. That took pressure off everybody.”
Amory’s fast start was led by a pair of 3-pointers from Drew Keeton and four more points from Jamerison Martin. Malik White also scored in the 12-0 start. The Green Wave finally got on the board and cut it to 14-6 before a Martin 3 and a Charleston Wallace jumper gave the Panthers a 19-6 lead at the end of the quarter.
Keeton opened up the second with his third trey of the game to make it 22-6, and White made a layup and Gray Thornton a three-pointer to carry a 29-11 lead into the half.
West Point scored first in the third, but Keeton was quick to answer. White and Thornton opened the advantage up to 20-plus midway through at 36-16. Keeton made another two threes in the third quarter, and Ladavian Hampton came off the bench for a couple of layups to widen the gap to 50-21 going into the fourth.
Keeton scored Amory’s first points of the fourth again and completed a three-point play to finish his day out at 24 points. Ethan Kimbrough came off the bench and added a putback to go up 54-27, and Hampton, Martin and Isaiah Brownlee all helped close out the scoring.
“We’re getting our football players back in there, and it’s a weird time because you never know when that’s going to happen in basketball, if it’s early or late if the football team makes a deep run,” Pearson said. “We got them late, and we started this process of getting some guys back in practice and in some game action. There’s a lot of guys that have to wear off some rust and a lot of unselfishness that has to take place when you add guys back in. It’s one thing we have to transition through, but hopefully we can keep on rolling.”
Keeton’s 24 points were a game-high, and Martin was also in double figures with 12 points. Hampton added 8 points off the bench.
