AMORY – After a low-scoring first half, the Amory Panthers erupted in the second half and knocked down multiple timely shots to take a 39-24 win over Noxubee County on Friday.
“I felt like our defense kept us in it in the first half, but we just couldn’t get our shots to fall,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “At halftime, I instilled it into them to keep going and that we would get some shots to fall, and they fed off that in the third quarter. We had some guys get the rim, Kanye (Stevenson) got going and CD (Bolton) knocked down some shots down the stretch that gave us some life to put the game away.”
Noxubee gained a small lead in the first, but Amare Brown tied things up with a layup. A pair of baskets for the Tigers gave them a 6-3 lead late in the quarter, but an emphatic fast-break dunk by Brown cut the lead to one.
Amory regained the lead at 9-7 in the second after Quaid Johnson and Brown each knocked down a pair of free throws, but Noxubee responded with a 6-0 run. The Panthers closed out the half with a 5-2 run led by Stevenson and Brown, cutting the score to 15-14.
The Panthers came out firing in the third, gaining a 19-15 lead after a layup by Stevenson and a three-pointer from DeAndre Blair. Stevenson put in back-to-back baskets to add to the lead, and Bolton’s three-pointer, plus a layup by Brown, gave Amory a 28-17 lead heading into the fourth.
The Panthers’ momentum carried over in the fourth as Brown scored another bucket to add to the lead. Blair drained another three-pointer to extend Amory’s lead to 36-22, and Brown sealed the victory with a free throw and layup.
“Dre (Blair) stepped into two threes and knocked them down with confidence, and we needed that,” Pearson said. “That’s something that I hope he can build on going forward because his ability to stretch the floor just makes him that much more of a complete player. He picked a good night to knock down a pair of them because it helped lead us to a victory.”
Brown finished with a team-high 16 points, while Stevenson added 10 points in the win.
(G) Noxubee County 49, Amory 32
Turnovers throughout the game limited the Lady Panthers’ offense as they fell 49-32 to Noxubee County on Friday.
The Lady Panthers took a small 9-7 lead after multiple baskets from Ashanti Smith. Jolie Kate Cox added to the lead with a mid-range jump shot, but Noxubee finished out the first with a 9-0 run to take an 18-11 lead.
Smith and Adriana Buckingham scored the only few points for Amory in the second quarter as the Lady Tigers went into halftime with a 27-15 lead. Baskets by Kenyotia Bowers and Smith cut the lead down to 10, but multiple baskets from Noxubee pushed the score to 35-22 heading into the fourth.
Noxubee extended its lead to as much as 20 points in the fourth, but the Lady Panthers finished the game out with a 5-2 run led by Smith, Cox and Asia Ivy.
Smith notched a team-high 18 points, while Ivy and Cox added four points in the loss.
