AMORY – The Amory Panthers lit up the Monroe County Tournament on offense and defense, taking two big wins over Hatley and Smithville and finishing things off on Saturday to secure the sweep.
After taking an 18-0 win over Hatley and a 15-1 win against Smithville last Monday, the Panthers continued their hot streak at the plate on Saturday to come away with a 15-1 win over Hamilton to complete the tournament sweep.
“We’ve still got some kinks to fix in the lineup with some guys fighting for some spots, but it was a good three games for us overall,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We came in talking about wanting to score some runs early and letting it go from there.”
Three straight strikeouts by Jack Howell ended the first inning for Hamilton, and Amory’s offense came out strong to take a 6-0 lead as Corbin Gillentine hit a two-run single to start the scoring off after a pair of base hits by Braden Maranto and Bryce Glenn.
Amory loaded the bases after a single by Tyler Sledge and five straight walks allowed Gillentine, Sledge, Jack Clayton, and Ethan Childers to score runs. After two more strikeouts by Howell, Amory added to its lead in the bottom of the second as Howell and Walker Maranto both hit two-run doubles to extend the Panthers’ lead to 10-0.
Braden Maranto got an RBI on a sac fly to center field, bringing home Cayden Smith. The Panthers added four more runs to their total in the third as Gillentine and Sledge got on back after a walk and hit by pitch, and Howell followed with an RBI single to left field.
Amory loaded the bases after a hit by Clayton, and Sledge and Howell scored runs on walks. Ace Rock pushed Amory’s lead to 15-0 after getting an RBI on a ground out to first. The Lions got on the board in the fourth after Blake Gosa hit a solo bomb to right field.
Howell finished the game with seven strikeouts and pitched a no-hitter through three innings.
“We feel pretty confident when we can get on the mound and throw strikes,” Pace said. “Jack (Howell) didn’t have his best outing a week prior, but he stepped up and threw a lot better. We’ve got (Corbin) Gillentine ready to go, Bryce (Glenn) threw it well and our two younger guys, (Kye) Dozier and (Ace) Rock, came in and threw strikes too.”
Also on Saturday
Hamilton 5, Hatley 0
The Lions scored their first run in the third after Drake Pittman got a base hit, and JD Whitaker followed with an RBI single to center field. Hamilton added to its lead in the fourth as Suede Shows hit an RBI double to left field, while Noah Hester hit a two-run single shortly after.
Pittman, Whitaker and Wyatt Baggett had multiple hits for the Lions, and Whitaker finished with five strikeouts and only allowed two hits through five innings.
Logan Brown and Trey Dallas had the hits for Hatley, and Tristan Hendrix finished with seven strikeouts.
Hamilton 10, Smithville 0
Hamilton scored seven of their runs in the second and three in the third to come away with the win. Noah Hester opened the second inning with a solo home run to center field, while Drake Pittman hit a two-run double.
Suede Shows finished with a hit and three RBIs, while Pittman and Trent Jones had a pair of RBIs. Blake Gosa pitched a no-hitter through four innings with eight strikeouts.
Hatley 7, Smithville 0
Hatley’s Logan Brown threw six strikeouts and allowed only two hits in the win.
Bradlee Parish hit an RBI double in the first inning, and Braden Richardson, Trey Dallas, Eli Gray and Brayden Pyron also came away with hits for Hatley. Dallas also added a pair of RBIs in the win.
For Smithville, Chandler Brunetti and Brayden Rowland had base hits.
On Monday Night
Amory 18, Hatley 0
The Panthers jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first headlined by RBI doubles from Walker Maranto and Bryce Glenn, a pair of RBI singles by Corbin Gillentine and Jack Howell, an RBI triple from Braden Maranto and a two-run homer by Glenn.
Amory scored four runs off of walks and hit by pitches in the second, while Bishop Holton and Dowe McGowan had RBIs. Glenn and Kye Dozier took the mound for Amory and combined for five strikeouts and no hits through three innings.
Amory 15, Smithville 1
Cayden Smith and Ace Rock took the mound for Amory in their second game last Monday. Both finished with a pair of strikeouts and allowed no hits.
Bishop Holton hit a three-run bomb in the second inning, while Braden Maranto, Cayden Smith and Tyler Sledge hit doubles. Bryce Glenn and Jack Howell had multiple hits for Amory, while Glenn also drove in four RBIs.
Colton Malone scored the run for Smithville in the second inning.