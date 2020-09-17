West Lowndes wasted no time in putting up a big lead against Hamilton in the division opener for both teams.
The Panthers scored three quick touchdowns, and the Lions were never able to recover as they took their first loss, 47-0, on Friday night.
“They came out hot, no doubt about it. West Lowndes is exactly who we thought they were going to be,” Hamilton coach Wade Pierce said. “They were very big, very athletic, and they have really good skill guys who are very physical. We did not match their intensity and did a lot of things really bad.”
West Lowndes returned the opening kickoff all the way to the Lions’ 20-yard line and took a quick lead just one play later.
Back-to-back bad snaps, one on offense and the other on a punt, led to the next two touchdowns and the quick 21-0 lead for the visitors.
“We had our starting center out due to quarantine, which really hurt us,” Pierce said. “But it was about as bad of a start as you can imagine. It’s a credit to them because they took advantage of our mistakes like good football teams do. We never really answered the call all night long and didn’t have a whole lot going on offense or defense. That’s a credit to how big, physical and athletic they are.”
Pierce said he was disappointed his team couldn’t ride the momentum of their overtime win at Ethel in Week 1.
“Our guys still have some growing up to do,” he said. “We had that big lightning delay for about 30 minutes with the kids locked inside, and it felt like we lost a little of our focus. West Lowndes didn’t because they came out ready to go. I think we are going to rely on our seniors to lead, and I have talked to them about it repeatedly that the younger guys look up to them. We’re still very young, and it’s time for some of our guys to step up and lead and decide if we are going to fold or come back and win a game this next week.”
Hamilton will hit the road this week, facing Vardaman, a team they beat for their only division win last season.
“They look much, much improved on film, and Coach (Brennan) Pugh has done a good job. They played a close ballgame this week, got behind early and had a chance to come back and tie it,” Pierce said. “They have athletic guys, a quarterback who is very fast. It’s going to be a big time challenge, and we will see how the guys react to getting punched in the mouth. This is a game we have to win, and coaches and players all have to be ready to play come Friday night.”