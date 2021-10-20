The Amory Panthers pulled off the win of the season on Friday night, going into a tough Noxubee County environment and coming away with a 34-22 road win over the defending North half champions.
The Panthers forced three key turnovers and scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to stay perfect in Division 4-3A play. Amory has won six of their last seven games dropping the first two of the season.
“Beating Noxubee at their place is so big. It’s a tough environment to play in, and not many 3A teams do go down there and beat them,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “I knew to have this opportunity, we had to stick with our plan and our process this season. Our kids have grown so much every week, and I’m so proud to see the way they have handled adversity and pushed through when things are hard. I thought we had a chance going in because of how hard our kids played, but it came down to execution. Everyone, from the players to the coaches, answered the call.”
Neither team could get anything going offensively until late Noxubee got on the board with a 57-yard run from Chaunssey Triplett with 2:38 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion made it 8-0, and the Tigers carried that lead at the end of the first quarter.
Amory’s drive appeared to stall, but the Panthers pulled off some trickery when they faked the punt and Dylan Thompson hit Walker Maranto to move the chains.
The move paid off as an Isiah Smith catch set Amory up at the 10-yard line, and the Panthers eventually got in the end zone on Jatarian Ware’s eight-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Brownlee. Thompson’s extra point put them behind by just 8-7.
The Panthers took their first lead of the game with a big defensive play as Elijah Spratt picked off the Noxubee quarterback and took it 84 yards to the house on a pick six to go up 13-8.
The Tigers took the lead with Triplett’s 17-yard scoring run with less than a minute before the half to go into the break with a 16-13 advantage.
“I told them then that they had to will themselves to go win that game,” Dampeer said. “I told them to play out of your mind until we drag you off the field.”
Amory’s defense came through with the big play again early in the third quarter. The Tigers were driving with the open possession of the second half when T.J. Huppert snagged the second interception of the night to give the Panthers the ball at their own 38-yard line.
Smith and Allen Dobbs had big catches to get the Panthers well into Noxubee territory, and a pass interference call on Noxubee ate up more yards.
Ware hit James Conner for the junior’s first touchdown of the season on an eight-yard pass to make it 20-16 with 5:17 left in the third quarter.
That lead was short lived as Martavius Wicks put Noxubee up on a 42-yard run just a few plays later, but that marked the Tigers’ final lead of the night.
The Panthers’ defense forced its third turnover, this one a fumble recovery that Nathaniel Walker came out of the pile with to help set up the go-ahead touchdown.
“Our defense made so many huge plays, and it was just a group effort,” Dampeer said. “Carter (Lundquist) played with unbelievable effort, and Dylan (Thompson) was banged up but played well. TJ (Huppert) and Elijah (Spratt) both played well and had those big interceptions. It’s just players making plays we know they can make.”
Ware hit T.J. Parks for a big gain down to Noxubee’s 23-yard line, and then he found Charleston French on the screen pass for a 12-yard score to go up 27-22.
Amory had a big stop on fourth down with three minutes left, and Cameron Haynes hauled in a big catch on third down to set up a three-yard keeper from Ware that iced the win with 1:10 left in the game.
“We had to convert that third-down catch to Cam (Haynes), and Jatarian has been banged up but I told him to win, he has to run the football. He ran it well the whole night, especially that last series, and Charleston (French) gave us another blocker there,” Dampeer said. “Isiah (Smith), TJ (Parks) and Allen Dobbs all had some big catches. Isaiah (Brownlee) had the wide-open touchdown in the first, and then we lined James (Conner) up at offensive tackle, and it was good to see him catch that touchdown.”
The win all but seals first place in the division for the Panthers.
“It’s huge. Last night’s win for our season was as big as anything we could have possibly done,” Dampeer said. “That’s our path in the playoffs.”
Amory is off this Friday for its lone bye week but will have another big division rivalry game the following Thursday at home against Nettleton.
“You definitely do have to spin the positive of the off week because it’s a chance to get a little healthier, but at the same time, you hate to lose that rhythm and momentum you have going,” Dampeer said. “I tried like crazy to get us a game, and it just didn’t work out. We know our kids will be fired up to face Nettleton the next week. They are explosive and can score a lot of points, so we just have to score and be able to stop them.”