AMORY – It was heartbreak for the Amory Panthers in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday night.
After taking a 24-20 lead with just 1:10 to go on a 1-yard Hunter Jones QB keeper, the Panthers watched Independence return the favor and come away with a 26-24 win on a 14-yard touchdown to James Rodgers to Quae Shorty with just six seconds left in the game.
“They made a play at the end of the game,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “It was a backwards and forwards night for us, but they had a lot to do with that. Hats off to Independence because I thought they played well and got after it. We made way too many mistakes to win a playoff game.”
The Panthers opened the game by putting up a 3-0 lead on a 23-yard field goal by Bryn Camp on the first drive of the night. Jones, Charleston French and James Spratt ate up yards on the ground, while Jay Hampton had two first-down catches on the drive.
Amory wasn’t able to extend its lead until late in the second quarter when Spratt picked off Rodgers to give the offense the ball back at its own 47.
Titus Irons got in on the running game on that drive, and Jones found the end zone on a 9-yard run to go up 10-0 after Camp’s extra point.
Independence started to find its groove with a big kickoff return to the Panthers’ 48-yard line and cut the game to 10-7 two plays later on Rodgers’ 37-yard strike to Trey Newson.
The Wildcats pushed ahead on the opening drive of the third quarter on a 4-yard run from Kylan Garrett.
The Panthers put together a long ensuing drive but were stopped on fourth and 3 in Wildcats’ territory.
The Amory defense came up with a stop, and Braxton Griffin gave the offense good field position with the punt return.
Jones and Hampton connected on a 36-yard touchdown to regain the lead at 17-14 with 8:37 left in the game.
Independence punched right back four minutes later with another Garrett TD run with 4:20 to go.
The Panthers answered again with Jones’ 36-yard run and his 19-yard pass to Hampton setting them up in the red zone.
Jones took it in on the 1-yard keeper with 1:10 to go, but the Wildcats were able to answer in the final minute, setting up their game-winner with a kickoff return to near midfield and a 36-yard pass to Shorty.
“You feel like that drive right there kind of got you going,” Glenn said of Amory’s final touchdown. “They had a big kickoff return that hurt us and got nearly to midfield, so we gave them a short field with a minute to go. Against good football teams, you can’t give them a short field, and they made a play to beat us.”
Jones finished the night 7 of 11 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown, to put him over 2,000 yards passing on the season, and added another 118 yards on the ground. Hampton hauled in all seven of those catches, and French finished with 131 yards rushing, just six shy of his season high.
Glenn complimented his seniors, which include Chris Satterwhite, Easton Higginbotham, Jazavion Ezell, Tobias Williams, Jacob Cox, Will Buskirk, Drew Lockhart, Alex Chilcoat and Pete Moore.
“These seniors have poured their guts out for six years in this program, and hopefully they have left a foundation for us to build off of,” Glenn said.